What to Eat or Drink When You Do Intermittent Fasting to Lose Weight | Life

If you are doing intermittent fasting, you are wondering what you can eat and drink outside of your feeding window so as not to break the fast. We will tell you.

In recent months, intermittent fasting has gained great popularity and has become the fashionable diet for weight loss. The secret to the success of this weight loss plan is that by limiting the hours you can eat, many people find it easier to restrict their food intake and enter a caloric deficit. In addition, fasting causes in the body a series of metabolic changes that allow you to burn fat.

There are various patterns of intermittent fasting And all of them are based on the same premise: you can only eat in a certain time window and fast the rest of the time. The different variants of intermittent fasting are distinguished based on the duration of the feeding window and the fasting window. The most widespread is the 16/8 diet, in which you can eat for 8 hours and fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day, although there are also other more restrictive ones, such as the 18/6 or 20/4 diets.

To lose weight with intermittent fasting, you cannot eat and drink what you want. In your feeding window it is advisable to follow a balanced diet that provides you with the nutrients your body needs. It is not advisable to binge or eat compulsively, since this will prevent you from entering a caloric deficit and, therefore, you will not lose weight.

And in the fasting window can you eat or drink? When you fast, your body undergoes a series of metabolic changes. When a number of hours have passed since your last meal, your body enters ketosis, a state in which fat is used for energy when carbohydrates are not available.

Although fasting means not eating, you have to stay hydrated and it is possible to consume some foods while benefiting from the benefits of fasting. Some experts believe that as long as you keep your carbohydrate intake below 50 grams per day during fasting, you can maintain ketosis.

Next we will see what they are the foods and beverages that are least likely to adversely affect your fast.

Water. Regular or carbonated water does not contain calories and it is essential that you drink to stay hydrated. Coffee and tea. You can take them as long as you don’t add sugar or milk. Diluted apple cider vinegar. You can mix a teaspoon or two with water to help you stay hydrated and avoid cravings. Healthy fats. By mixing a small amount of foods high in healthy fats, like butter or coconut oil, you can curb your hunger without breaking ketosis from fasting.

When your fast ends and your feeding window begins, it is advisable to take soft foods in small quantities so as not to overwhelm your digestive system. You can have, for example, healthy smoothies, dates and other dried fruits, soups, vegetables, yogurt or foods with healthy fats such as eggs or avocado.