What to eat on the Keto diet to speed up ketosis?

It is nothing new to talk about Keto or ketogenic diet, today it is considered one of the most popular trends to lose weight quite quickly and is also associated with some benefits to improve health and combat chronic diseases What is your secret? Driving the body into nutritional ketosis, it is a natural metabolic process in which the body converts fat into compounds known as ketones (also known as ketone bodies) and begins to use them as its main source of energy.

In fact, various studies have found that diets that promote ketosis are highly beneficial for weight loss, largely due to their appetite-suppressing effects. Additionally, research suggests that ketosis may be helpful in preventing type 2 diabetes and neurological disorders, among other conditions. In such a way that more and more people have been interested in joining the trend of the moment, however achieving a state of ketosis requires discipline and planning. It is not as simple as just reducing carbohydrate consumption, based on that we set ourselves the task of compiling the best nutritional advice created by specialists to achieve ketosis and notice quick results.

1. Include coconut oil in your diet

Eating coconut oil positively activates ketosis. The reason? Contains fats called medium chain triglycerides (MCTs)Unlike most fats, MCTs are absorbed quickly and go directly to the liver, where they can be used immediately for energy or converted into ketones. In fact, research suggests that consuming coconut oil may be one of the better ways to increase ketone levels in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other nervous system disorders. It is worth mentioning that although coconut oil contains four types of MCT, about 50% of its fat comes from the type known as lauric acid. There is a study in which it was found that fat sources with a higher percentage of lauric acid can produce a more sustained level of ketosis. This is because it is metabolized more gradually than other MCTs. In addition, several studies have found that a diet high in MCT that contains around 20% of calories from carbohydrates produces similar effects to those of the classic ketogenic diet, which is based on less than 5% of calories from carbohydrates. It is also associated with benefits for accelerate metabolism and improves certain digestive conditions.

Coconut oil. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Increase your intake of healthy fats

It is well known that one of the basic rules of the ketogenic diet is based on increased consumption of healthy fat sources, which have the ability to increase ketone levels and help you achieve ketosis. In fact, a very low-carb ketogenic diet not only minimizes carbs, but requires a high fat intake as well. It is striking to know that ketogenic diets focused on weight loss, exercise performance, and metabolic health generally provide between the 60% and 80% of calories from fat. In fact, the classic ketogenic diet used for epilepsy is known to be even higher in fat, typically 85-90% of calories come from fat. Because fat makes up such a large percentage of a ketogenic diet, choosing high-quality sources of fat is important. The best healthy fat options include fatty fish, olive and avocado oil, avocados, and tree nuts. Additionally, many healthy, high-fat foods are also very low in carbohydrates.

Walnuts. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Get an adequate protein intake

Proteins play an important role in the functioning of the body and in weight loss. To achieve ketosis requires a good protein intake, without falling into excess. The truth is that this type of diet can vary in intensity and can be more or less strict, for example: the classic ketogenic diet (used in people with epilepsy) restricts both carbohydrates and proteins to maximize ketone levels. In addition, the same diet can also be beneficial for people with cancer, as it can limit tumor growth. However, for most people, especially those who are interested in using it to lose weight; dramatically reduce protein intake to increase ketone production it is not a healthy practice. Therefore it is important to consume enough protein to supply the liver with the amino acids necessary for the production of glucose. Also protein intake should be high enough to keep muscle mass index healthy when carbohydrate intake is low, especially during weight loss, therefore consuming sufficient amounts of protein on a very low carbohydrate ketogenic diet can help preserve muscle mass. Experts suggest that a daily protein intake of 0.45 to 0.68 grams per pound (1 to 1.5 grams per kilogram) is a good nutritional scheme to maintain lean mass while losing weight. Bet on the consumption of proteins of high biological value: eggs, fatty fish, tuna, chicken, turkey and some dairy products. You can also find good sources of plant protein in legumes, seeds, nuts, soybeans and quinoa.

Salmon./Photo: Shutterstock

4. Don’t forget the greens

All natural foods are made up of varying amounts of macronutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Meat and most dairy products provide mostly protein or fat, and vegetables contain mostly carbohydrates. That is why when following a ketogenic diet, where at least 5% of calories come from carbohydrates, it is important to know which vegetables have the least amount of carbohydrates, particularly when the goal is eat less than 20 grams of carbohydrates a day. Vegetables with less than 5 grams of net carbohydrates can be eaten practically with total freedom, among the best options are green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, cabbage / cabbage, chard and lettuce. There are also good alternatives such as zucchini, cucumbers and asparagus, nutritionists consider them the best option for keto vegetables. It is also important to be especially cautious with vegetables that are slightly higher in carbohydrates, such as bell peppers (especially red and yellow), Brussels sprouts, and green beans (green beans). Another curious fact that can work for you is that green vegetables tend to have less carbohydrates than those of other colors They are also low in calories and rich in nutrients!

Spinach. / Photo: Shutterstock

