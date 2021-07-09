What to eat before a long car trip?

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

It seems that the worst ravages of the pandemic have been left behind. Many of us consider this summer as the one of recovery, the perfect months to relax, disconnect and heal our spirit after a tough and exceptional time. Travel abroad still involves a lot of paperwork, doubts and uncertainties about your situation in the face of covid-19. For this reason, many families will opt for national tourism by car, a private transport method with less risk of contagion. The routes are around the cornerIf you have not started them already, so you have to prepare well for the longest and most relaxed routes of the year. Diet is essential to maintain concentration at the wheel, fatigue as little as possible and not have moments of sleep that can put us at risk.

The general economic situation is not buoyant, that is clear to us. However, if we plan to take a long trip with the car this summer, prevention is better than cure. The tuning of the vehicle will save us scares and bad moments in our most anticipated weeks. exist typical summer breakdowns, which are very easy to avoid.

After months without taking the family car, if you have one for day to day, it is possible that we make a mistake when refueling, it would not be the first (nor last) time someone puts diesel into a gasoline engine. There are also no summer images of cars moving by themselves because we have not left the parking brake tight, or the frustration of trying to start a car that we have left no battery by leaving us lights on.