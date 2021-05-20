What to eat and what not to eat for better gut health

Better immune function and a lower incidence of heart disease, diabetes, asthma, depression, irritable bowel syndrome, and some allergies.

Those are some of the many benefits related to having healthy and diverse bacteria in your gut, your microbiome.

Our microbiome is made up of trillion of cells, including bacteria, viruses and fungi. The largest community is in the gut. In fact, there are more bacterial cells than human cells in the body.

“Good gut health is related to the health of almost every other organ,” Dr. Megan Rossi, also known as The Gut Health Doctor, tells the BBC.

The British Dietetic Association lists important reasons why our microbiome helps us, such as the fact that gut bacteria play a key role in the digestion of food, particularly in the breakdown of fiber and the absorption of nutrients.

Bacteria produce various vitamins, such as folic acid and vitamins B2, B12 and K. They also produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), which can reduce inflammation, protect us against colon disorders, and lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. And they stimulate infection-fighting cells in the bloodstream.

How fast can you improve your gut bacteria?

“We have the ability to determine our gut microbiome simply by how we treat it. Focusing on our diet is one of the most effective ways to increase the diversity of our microbiome, ”says Rossi.

While some research suggests that this would allow us to alter gut microbes in a matter of days (for better or for worse), it could depend on several factors, such as how drastic are the changes you makes on tu diet and in your lifestyle.

Long-term benefits can take several months to become apparent.

Diet changes must be made consistently, experts say. (Photo: Palina Charnova / Getty Images)

Additionally, research from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that your gut microbes can revert to their original composition if you return to a less beneficial diet.

“Is required regular support and routine to maintain long-term changes and benefits, ”clinical scientist Sunni Patel tells the BBC.

Gut bacteria are very different – two unrelated people share no more than 30 percent of the same bacterial strains – so “it can be very individualized in terms of how long it takes for changes to take effect,” says Rossi.

What should you eat to improve your gut bacteria?

Every person is different, but if you want to improve your microbiome, some general principles apply to everyone.

Consume a wide and varied range of vegetarian food. “I recommend about 30 ‘plant points’ per week,” says Rossi, which means 30 different plant foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices.

A healthy gut has a diverse community of microbes, each of which prefers different foods, so the more variety in your diet, the more diverse bacteria will thrive in your gut.

Eat more fiber. Most people eat less than they should. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains feed healthy bacteria, which ferment fiber and in the process produce substances that are believed to be “protective,” such as short-chain fatty acids.

We are advised to eat at least 30 grams of fiber a day. And increasing your fiber intake by as little as 6 grams a day (the amount in one bowl of high-fiber breakfast cereal or two thick slices of whole wheat bread) has been found to have an effect on your gut bacteria.

If your diet is low in fiber, a sudden increase can cause gas and bloating, so make the changes in babyand more water.

The bacteria that live in your gut feed on fiber, among other things. (Photo: Getty Images)

Avoidsto highly processed foods. They often contain ingredients that suppress “good” bacteria or increase “bad” bacteria.

Probiotic foods (live bacteria found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut) could stimulate the growth of more microbes. Eat them if you enjoy them.

Choose oil from extra virgin olive instead of other types of oils and fats whenever you can. It contains the most polyphenols, which are good for microbes.

Antibiotics kill both “good” and “bad” bacteria. If you need to take antibiotics, be sure to eat plenty of food that will boost your microbes afterward.

How does lifestyle affect gut bacteria?

Lack of sleep, even partial, has been shown to affect the microbiome.

Establish a routine and avoiding caffeine and alcohol at night it can help you sleep well. Controlling stress levels and regular exercise are also key to a healthy microbiome, according to Rossi.

How do you know if you have a healthy intestine?

“It’s the most common question I get asked in my clinic and on social media, and it’s one that I’ll never be able to give a simple answer to,” says Rossi.

According to the doctor, there is no single measure to assess gut health. She does not recommend commercial tests. To find out if a client has a diverse microbiome, you ask questions about vegetable intake, sleep quality, stress levels, and exercise pattern.

Your gut microbiota changes as you age, but studies suggest that it is unclear if this is due to physiological changes, age-related inflammation, gradual deterioration of the immune system, diet, medications, or chronic health conditions.

“Spending time with your gut is a worthwhile investment,” says Patel. “You are never too young or too old to improve your microbiome.”

