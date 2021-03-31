What to eat and drink during the Covid 19 vaccination process? This is what the experts say

One year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences worldwide, we are fortunate to be talking about the vaccine. Based on this, as we are candidates to receive it, some basic questions may arise and one of the most recurrent are the indications about food. Many people have been interested in knowing if they should eat or drink certain foods before the appointment and during the following days. While there is no specific diet, experts around the world agree that the quality of the diet influences positively in the results and that is why one of the main recommendations is to bet on products that stimulate the immune system. Anti-inflammatory foods, alcohol, hydration and sleep are determining factors in the effect of the vaccine.

The possible side effects of the COVID vaccine are well known. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the main ones include pain in the arm, fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, and fever. The good news is that what we eat plays an important role in minimize symptoms and support immune system function. Based on this, we took on the task of compiling statements from medical experts about the foods they recommend consuming and also avoiding.

1. Bet on an anti-inflammatory diet

It is well known that inflammation is the body’s defense mechanism, however when it becomes chronic it is the origin of numerous degenerative diseases. That is why fighting inflammation through diet is a powerful health secret. The good news is that today there are numerous natural foods that are the perfect ally and that also have the immense advantage of being highly nutritious. The anti-inflammatory diet is based on the intake of fresh and seasonal products. Green pigmented vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, kale, asparagus, chard, cabbage and lettuce, always preferably eaten raw so that they do not lose their vitamin power and antioxidant properties, are highly recommended. Olive oil is also a staple, like nuts that fill us with healthy fats of the monounsaturated type, such as walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pine nuts and cashews.

Medicinal spices play an important role, especially variants such as turmeric, and ginger are foods of great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power. They go great in juices, infusions, smoothies, sauces and stews.

In addition, it is necessary to reduce the consumption of red meat, and that the consumption of fish is mainly of variants rich in fat. Fish is one of the most valued anti-inflammatory foods, bet on variants such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, anchovies and herring They shine for their omega-3 content! These fats are very beneficial for health and have the peculiarity of turning into compounds called ‘resolvins’, which means that they are attacking any inflammation. Additionally, it is too important to avoid the intake of refined flours, foods rich in starch, especially processed products and fast foods.

Additionally, specialists recommend in a very specific way, eating chicken soup. In principle because it is likely that you have little desire to cook and it is also a very complete, comforting, hydrating and anti-inflammatory food. A great tip is to have some previously prepared chicken broth.

You do not need to fast the night before your COVID vaccine as you would for other procedures. The advice of the experts is eat something light at home and with the least possible processing, such as yogurt and fruit, eggs and fruit, or a healthy bar are good options.

2. Drink plenty of fluids

Doctors agree that Staying properly hydrated before and after receiving the COVID vaccine is extremely important. Not only does everything in the body work better in a well-hydrated state, but some people with needle phobia and a history of fainting will do much better if they appear hydrated. Therefore, before and after receiving the vaccine, it is important to drink plenty of fluids. The consumption of moisturizing foods such as fruit, vegetables and broth-based soups, which stimulate the immune system.

3. What about alcohol?

One of the points that has caused the most controversy is the consumption of alcohol. According to a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “There is currently no evidence that drinking alcohol will make the COVID-19 vaccine less effective. There is also no evidence that vaccines are unsafe for people who consume alcohol. However general practitioners, recommend avoiding alcohol the day before and after receiving the vaccine because alcohol suppresses the immune system and can dehydrate it. Even light alcohol consumption causes relative dehydration, and this could worsen body aches that occur after the second injection. Remember that generally drinking alcohol weakens the body’s ability to fight infection, increasing the risk of complications and making recovery more difficult. However, to celebrate a glass of wine as part of a rich meal a few days before or even better after the vaccination process, there are no contraindications!

We can conclude that following a healthy, balanced diet, being well hydrated, resting well and avoiding alcohol consumption; They will be of great help to improve the immune response. Therefore, strengthen the immune system, increase our defenses and with this we can positively stimulate the response to vaccination.

