What to do with the accumulated record savings? The bank does not give options to make it profitable

Household savings have exploded in the last year to levels not seen in decades. But what to do with it? In Spain, the entities hardly offer interesting products and the main banks do not make good deals available to customers in time deposits, with what many have to take their savings outside our borders to get some profitability for them.

In fact, since March 2020, coinciding with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest banks in practically all European countries they have lowered their interest rates, losing up to 50% of its value in some cases during the last year, according to the ‘European Savings Report’ prepared by Raisin. It is true that in countries like Spain, rates remained stable, but it is that in our country they are, on average, at 0%In other words, banks do not give savers anything for their money.

Three-year interest rates are predictably higher than 1-year rates throughout Europe, except in Spain, where the average interest rate of the main 3-year offers (0.673%) is slightly lower than that of the main offers at 1 year (0.733%), explains the savings products platform, highlighting that Spain is the only country in the euro zone in which 1-year rates higher than 3-year rates can be seen. Here, the three largest banks do not even offer time deposits with terms of up to 1 year.

The latest data from European Central Bank (ECB) show that most of the eurozone has started 2021 with a slight rise in interest rates. This increase coincides with the jump in inflation that many analysts now believe is due to temporary economic factors related to the pandemic.

“The lowest interest rates of all time at Europe’s largest banks, coupled with the decline in the best offers on deposits, is a bad omen for European depositors“says Raisin’s vice president in Europe, Katharina Lueth. She believes that low interest rates and economic uncertainty have kept consumers away from investing in time deposits. In addition, the interest that banks have to pay to the ECB for your excess liquidity “It is increasingly being passed on to customers”.

It is Spain, some entities have already taken a step forward and have decided to start charge customers for balances deposited in their accounts, although at the moment it only affects those with figures above 100,000 euros, in the case of BBVA, and the 30,000 euros in ING. The same Bank of Spain recognized a few months ago that charging for deposits could lead to an outflow of funds from private customers, who would see their money rent more in a checking account.

In the midst of this panorama, eurozone consumers have started 2021 with 14% more volume savings across the continent, in checking and sight accounts, than in January 2020, with a total of approximately 5,000 euros, according to the latest ECB data. Data that is added to the 108,844 million euros that Spanish households saved in 2020, more than double than in 2019, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

“The volume of savings in the most popular time deposits (up to two years) fell by 13% between January 2020 and 2021, with a total of 427,000 million euros,” they highlight. Even so, in February, household deposits grew slightly by 0.17%, to 919.1 billion euros, with which have already accumulated six consecutive months on the rise.

However, the latest survey carried out by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and the Bank of Spain shows that more than 70% of the population keeps their savings in checking or term accounts, even in cash, products with which no return is obtained, and only 3% lead them to more complex financial assets, such as investment funds or stocks.