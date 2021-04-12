What to do with street vendors in NYC? This controversy between mayoral candidates ignites

Just a comment from one of the candidates for Mayor of New York City It was enough to light a dynamite that exploded the panic of hundreds of street vendors, who before the change of government command looming in the Big Apple fear that the “nightmare ”of fines and police chases, especially in communities with a Hispanic majority that survive by offering their products on the streets.

This Monday in the Corona square, in Queens, the Ecuadorian María Calles and Mexican Catalina ChiloThey were two of the informal merchants on Rooselvelt Avenue who joined a call to alert to some signals that are received by the different candidates to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio next year.

“We have many months that our colleagues are not persecuted. Nor required to pay fines. Honestly the uniformed have left us more or less calm here in Queens, since the pandemic emerged ”, acknowledged María.

But the tranquility to which the Ecuadorian refers became “dread” when it emerged on social media that the Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Yang posted on Twitter last Sunday: “You know what I hear over and over again, New York is not applying rules against street vendors without a license ”.

Chilo, who sells plastic containers, defended her work by ensuring that working without licenses is a different challenge every morning for thousands of immigrants, who like her, must “resolve” to raise his family.

“I always go out without fear, because more power has the need to help with the expenses of your house in these difficult times. But we only implore that don’t repeat that story of police persecution and fines that have caused so much pain, “said the woman from Puebla.

The merchant Catalina Chilo describes as “inhumane” that they are limited to these workers. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Avalanche of criticism

Yang’s comment aroused a avalanche of criticism on social media, but it also put in a clear position other candidates to lead the municipal government, such as the city comptroller Scott Stringer, who this Monday in the heart of Corona, surrounded by street food stalls and informal traders, reacted by asking: can affirm that you love New York City and want jail hard-working New Yorkers? ”.

Stringer called the tweet a clear “criminalization of poverty ”.

Likewise, candidate Dianne Morales also sided with street vendors describing them as “part of the fabric of our city.”

“Must empower and protect them also expanding their rights as workers ”, he stressed.

Other Democratic candidate, Maya Wiley, He went head-on against the controversial comment by ironizing that “we will not experience a recovery if only the founders of technology and wall street titans they can afford to live here. “

Wiley insisted on his social media that the “New Yorkers I’m listening to” don’t believe the vendors on the Subway be the problem of the city.

He finished by stating that “the excessive surveillance of these communities is an example of the damages of the ‘broken windows’ plan that went wrong. You should not go to jail for selling “.

For its part, Colombian assembly member Catalina Cruz, representative of Jackson Heights-Corona, strongly criticized Yang, noting that it is very important that those who intend to govern New York City must better understand the “People’s problems.”

“There are thousands of our families that the only way they have for now to survive is by selling flowers, tamales, churros, tacos and other merchandise. They did not fear the pandemic and continued to work, paying millions in taxes, offering their services. Even with their children receiving distance classes, next to them on the street, because he had no other option, “said Cruz angrily.

State Senator Jessica Ramos, who represents that same electoral district, also considered that the path of “criminalizing immigrant communities will never prosper In New York”.

Candidate Scott Stringer and legislators from Queens gave the street vendors a “boost”. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Require programs from candidates

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last year that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is now would not issue fines against street vendors without a license, although other informal merchants in Corona told The newspaper that “the controls and the annoyances continue”.

‘José’ said that especially at night, depending on the officers who are on duty, especially around the square of the Subway Corona Plaza station, in Queens, they are constantly being evicted.

“They take our merchandise from us, they don’t fine us, nor do they require us to show them the license, but they tell us that we have to retire for reasons of transit ”, explained the immigrant.

So come in, spokesmen for the Street Vendors Project, an organization that promotes action in favor of more than 20,000 informal traders who make life on the streets of the Big Apple, maintain that it is time to know exactly what are the programmatic lines that aspiring to Govern the city have with respect to these vulnerable communities.

Within minutes of the virtual controversy caused by the comment, Yang himself shared: “I would like bring more unlicensed providers to the legal market. Education for non-English speaking immigrant vendors on vending rules, opening more spaces for legal outdoor vending, working with small businesses to overcome tensions, it would all help.

Mariela Vivar: “Law 1116 is not enough”

Law 1116: It is not enough!

Is thorny and historical controversy It comes weeks after the New York City Council passed legislation 1116 that opens a window to double the number of new licenses that can be granted to street vendors, which have been frozen since 1979, and bury the practice of the market. black marketing of these permits.

In addition, the way is cleared to avoid fines and the action of the Police against at least 20,000 informal merchants, mostly immigrants, who they are trying to survive in the midst of the pandemic.

After seven years of being fought by more than 136 organizations and hundreds of small businesses that offer dishes of all kinds and other products on the streets, this new law, which has been the first to be voted by the Council in 2021, will create 4,000 new permits sales of food in the next decade, in addition to the 3,000 currently awarded by the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH).

But still, for merchants like the Mexican Mariela Vivar, This local legislation does not clear the way so that in the future some change of direction in the Mayor’s Office does not resume the path of the persecution of workers like her.

“I have been selling crafts for six years here in Queens. They are products appreciated by tourists and by my community. However, law 1116 passed in the city does not protect us, because they are not food. Equal the possibility of a permit for those of us who don’t sell food it is still very complicated. In these times of change, we hope they take us into account, ”Mariela stressed in anguish.

“Unbalanced competition”

Some business and commercial sectors they have sustained criticism about the presence of informal commerce on the sidewalks of the Big Apple, considering it an “unbalanced competition”.

For example, Andrew Rigie, the director of the ‘NYC Hospitality Alliance’, an organization representing the city’s restaurant and bar industry, expressed concern about expanding licenses to new street food stalls because does not completely eliminate the underground market and it does not extend the requirements away with traditional restaurants.

“In the midst of this critical moment, it seems a very bad time to take a step forward with this legislation, this rule should extend to more than 25 feet distance between food carts and establishments, “said Rigie

The thorny issue of street vendors comes to fruition precisely at 10 weeks of Democratic interns to choose the candidate who will compete for Mayor of New York City, where Andrew Yang, who was also a presidential candidate, tops preference of voters in some projections.

More permissions

400 permits of street and sidewalk food sales per year for the next decade (from July 2022) will begin to be awarded in NYC.

100 permits of the 400 would be awarded in Manhattan. The remainder would allow legal sale in other counties outside of Manhattan.

2032 it will be the limit year in which all permits, existing and new, will be transferred to the system imposed by the new legislation.

$ 293 million generated by street vendors every year, at least before the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

$ 71.2 million it is the average federal, state and local taxes paid by these merchants.