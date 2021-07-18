What to do with Siemens Gamesa shares in today’s session?

Related news

The hours go by and the action of Siemens Gamesa does not find support from investors to begin to close the tremendous downward opening gap that has suffered in today’s session as a result of the statement yesterday as a profit warning in which they announced falls in income and the more than probable entry into losses.

As you already know the action open with a gap of approximately 15% drop and after four hours we are exactly the same. A lot of volatility at the beginning marking intraday lows well below that 15% of the fall with which it opened and an interesting and violent reaction to the upside in line with the falls but at the end of the day nothing remarkable beyond what we are seeing a volatility that is going down to the point of having the share price stuck to the opening level at 22.50 euros.

If we look at a weekly chart none of this should surprise us in the value since since the beginning of this exercise it has been setting a clear pattern of decreasing maximums and what we have experienced in today’s session is nothing more than the ratification of said pattern with a new decreasing minimum that are added to the previous three.

So now it’s time to search where are the strong supports. And if we continue to see the chart in weekly format, they appear in the area of ​​20.20 euros and therefore the downward drip could continue to that price level.

However, if we look at a daily chart we will realize that the pattern of decreasing highs and lows can be pigeonholed almost perfectly within a bearish channel whose lower base is currently 21.20 euros.

This level has not yet been tested, but what if the upward reaction begins as of today with closing prices above 23.16 euros we can consider the rebound as good and then begin a progressive process of closing the bearish gap opened in today’s session.

You just have to be careful to see if the upward reaction slows down at 24.10 euros and the price turns down again.

It is not the first time we have seen the effect of this type of profits warning With such bearish gaps in the action. One of the most popular occurred in March 2020. Then, the courage needed 12 sessions to close it although we also suffered a very pronounced fall at the end of July of the summer of the year 2019. So I do need four and a half months to return to the levels you were in before falling.

So it is not entirely clear what can happen from now on beyond that there is a perfect bearish channel.

