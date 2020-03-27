The protocols for caring for a patient with the new virus at home include isolating the infected person, continuous hand washing and avoiding contact with the outside.

Given the increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19 In Mexico, the health authorities have issued a series of protocols for the care of patients with the new virus, such as the steps to be followed when the infected person is at home.

Until the last official report from the federal government, in Mexico there have been 475 cases of infections and six deaths.

Among the recommendations that the federal Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) have made for those who suffer from the disease and remain at home are to apply isolation to the person and hygiene like continuous hand washing.

Also, it is recommended to avoid contact with the outside or receive visits.

Here we present a triptych prepared by the federal government that shows the protocol for the care of people infected with Covid-19 in homes.

Check the document here:

Home Care People COVID 19 by Aristegui News on Scribd