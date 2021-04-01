What to do when iPad won’t charge: possible solutions

We must bear in mind that the 30-pin port of the iPad 3 or earlier, the USB-C port of the iPad Pro or the Lightning port that we commonly find in most iPad, are exposed to the air, so the possible input dust can become an element that occasionally blocks the connection.

Although it is also possible that there is no problem with the outlet or the plug, and that the battery of the iPad continues to work very well. However, none of these assumptions is really safe, so what should we do when our iPad does not charge as it should? We analyze below some of the aspects that can fail the most, and what to do about them.