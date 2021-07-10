What to do when CPU consumption skyrockets in Windows 10 | Technology

The CPU, or processor, is the brain of the PC. And sometimes, its use is triggered for no reason. Let’s see how to avoid it.

The CPU It is the chip in charge of executing all the processes of the computer. So, objectively, it’s always working. But on a powerful PC, and with normal use, the CPU does not usually use more than 25 or 30% of its resources.

Why sometimes we are not doing anything and the CPU is working at 100%? This causes the PC to heat up, which is a problem in the summer. Typically, the fans will speed up, but the noise will also increase.

We’ll see what can cause the processor to overheat, and how to fix it.

The first symptom that the CPU is working too hard, we have already seen it: we notice that the fans are accelerating, or too much heat is coming out of the ventilation grille.

The CPU is the brain of the computer. Windows 10 offers us different options to optimize its use if we want to avoid overheating, or improve its performance.

It is completely normal that CPU 100% working when running powerful game or application, or several at the same time. In that case, we should not do anything.

But why are we not using the computer sometimes, or are we doing a light task like reading a text, and the processor works at 100%?

How to check the CPU usage percentage

Press the CTRL, ALT and Del / Del keys, one at a time and without releasing them, and in the menu that appears choose Task Manager. You can also find it with the search engine on the desktop taskbar.

Launch the Task Manager and tap More details to find the CPU data.

You will see a list of all the applications that are running at the moment. Don’t panic if you see more than 30 or 40, but you’re just reading the mail. Most are operating system tools or program processes that you have installed and they run in the background when you start your computer.

You will see that to the left of the list there is a column that says CPU:

Click on the word CPU to order from highest to lowest consumption. This allows us to see the CPU usage of each app. In the example you can see that there is a process that is using no less than 67% of the CPU, but it is a game that we have launched to force the CPU to work.

It may be malware

Maybe in that list you will find a process with a strange name, which is consuming a lot of CPU. It may be a Trojan spying on or stealing data.

That is why it is important to always have an active quality antivirus. Take a look at this card:

Too many background processes

Maybe all the processes you see are not consuming much individually, less than 5%, but if you have 100 open processes, all of them may be choking your CPU.

The problem is that countless apps install background processes without warning that start when you turn on the computer, staying in memory and continuously consuming resources.

To see these processes, press the CTRL, ALT and Del / Del keys, one at a time and without releasing them, and in the menu that appears choose Task Manager. Tap on the lapel Start, and you will see the processes that start when you turn on the PC:

In this example we see that Amazon Music is installed in memory, but it turns out that maybe you only listen to music on weekends, or a while a day.

You can disable non-critical processes right-clicking and clicking Disable. It is not a problem because they will start when you use the app.

But be careful not to disable important processes, such as the sound card.

Svchost.exe

This process is sometimes hijacked by malware. But it is also used for search plug-n-play devices, when you connect one.

If you have passed the antivirus and you do not have malware, but Svhost.exe has a high percentage of CPU consumption, higher than 10 or 15%, it may be malfunctioning, or it has been stuck.

To deactivate it, in the search box on the taskbar type Control Panel. Access the tool and enter Network and Internet, Network and Sharing Center, and Change advanced sharing settings. Finally click on Disable network discovery:

WmiPrvSE.exe

Another process that gives a lot of war is WmiPrvSE.exe, called Service Host: Windows Management Instrumentation. This Windows service manages many PC systems.

Sometimes its consumption has been triggered by a bug, and at other times because it gets stuck:

If the percentage of CPU usage for this service exceeds 5 or 10%, it may be crashed.

In the search engine on the taskbar type Services, and in the list that appears, look for Windows Management Instrumentation. Right-click and tap Restart to close it and restart it. The jam should be cleared:

Windows update

When Windows is running updates in the background, it can consume up to a third of the CPU power.

If you notice that this happens often, it is possible reduce resource consumption of updates.

In the search engine on the taskbar type Search for updates. Enter Windos Update and tap on Distribution optimization. Disable the option Allow downloads from other computers:

You can too change the percentage of bandwidth that Windows uses to update.

On the previous screen, tap on Advanced Options. You will see a section called Download Settings. Here you can define the bandwidth, in Mbps, that you dedicate to downloading updates in the foreground or background.

With all these settings, you will be able to reduce unnecessary CPU consumption in Windows 10.