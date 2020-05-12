During the Covid-19 or Coronavirus pandemic, several challenges arise for society, both for those who stay home and for those who must go out to work; One of those challenges is the need to save at home. Read How much money is spent surfing the Internet? Save with these tips

In this topic, the professor of the School of Economics and Finance of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG), Mtro. Leobardo Martín Vázquez González, gave some recommendations and explained the situation that could arise in the future on the subject of home economics in our country.

Photo: My Pocket

What to do to take care of your money during a crisis, with 4 scenarios

The professor explained that in the face of the pandemic, the household economy can be focused on the following scenarios: income improved, was maintained, reduced or the source of income was lost.

“In the first two scenarios there is the possibility of saving, considering saving as not spending, however, for those who were affected by the reduction or loss of income, they will hardly have the capacity to save, since their efforts will be focused on obtaining income to meet their basic needs, “he specified.

Therefore, the expert added that in these times of Coronavirus, one should be extremely cautious with family finances and recommended several actions to better monitor household finances.

First, make a count of the patrimony (personal property, real estate, assets that are owned or are being paid) and on the other hand, the debts, in order to determine the actions to be taken since the goods could be destined to settle any type of loan and not carry debts.

In addition, Mtro. Martín Vázquez invited to review the cash flow (income against expenses) for the following 12 months, which must remain positive, in other words: that income is greater than expenses, otherwise (expenses greater than income) would imply that some form of indebtedness was being incurred.

To avoid falling into debt, you they should avoid superfluous or unnecessary expenses, since an onerous debt could be generated “and if the current uncertain economic situation continues, or affects us directly, the debt could be a great drag on family finances.”

Lastly, the expert pointed out that, in case of having available liquidity (in cash or credit lines), the resource will be valuable since in times of economic crisis there will be opportunities to acquire assets below their real value and they are opportunities that they can be used, he said.

