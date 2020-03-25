What to do if your job was temporarily suspended due to coronavirus | INSTAGRAM

Points are established by law where the suspension of work in the face of health contingencies are determined, likewise, there are actions that guarantee the jobs of citizens.

The federal Labor law clearly establishes the reasons why the suspension of work must be applied in the event of a health emergency, as well as the declaration of an emergency.

This March 24 in Mexico, “phase two” was decreed by Covid-19, however, an official declaration of emergency that requires the closure of businesses is still pending, despite the fact that there are already a large number of small companies that They have done what is “in their hands” to contain the spread of this virus and not risk the integrity of the personnel who work and at the same time taking care of the health of their clients.

Because of this, workers who have been returned home to avoid possible infections are still not sure what will happen to them because the question arises: How long will they endure without getting a salary?

Article 42 Bis. It indicates that: In the cases in which the competent authorities issue a declaration of health contingency, in accordance with the applicable provisions, indicating the suspension of work, the provisions of article 429, section IV Federal Labor Law will be followed:

“The employer will not require the approval or authorization of the Court and will be obliged to pay their workers compensation equivalent to one day of the current general minimum wage, for each day the suspension lasts, without exceeding one month.”

If the health authority were to declare a contingency that temporarily suspends work or work, the following should be observed in accordance with articles 168, second paragraph; 175 last paragraph; 427 fraction VII; 428 and 429 section IV of the Federal Labor Law.

The collective employment relationship will be temporarily suspended.

The suspension of work or work could affect the entire company, establishment, branches, agencies or only a part of them;

The scale of the workers must be taken into account so that the employment relationship is suspended in the first instance with the least senior workers;

Collaborators will not be obliged to provide their services, so the employment relationship continues.

Once the health emergency is over, employees must return to their workplace.

The employer shall be obliged to pay the workers suspended a compensation equivalent to one day of the general minimum wage in force for each day the suspension lasts, without exceeding one month.

The suspension of work or work, when the health authority does so, in cases of health contingency, will not require the approval or authorization of the labor authority.

In Mexico phase two has already been established by COvid-19, however, the official declaration has not yet been issued, so when it is established, the actions that ensure the salary and benefits to the workers in question must automatically be applied, as well as the validity of labor relations between businesses and employees.

