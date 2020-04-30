Water and technology have never been good friends. With the increasing importance of smartphones, manufacturers have begun to apply elements to meet standards with IP68 certification. But still, what happens if the iPhone falls into the water? Well, it depends on the model, because the iPhone from 7, that is XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are resistant to water, splashes and to dust, and according to Apple “have been tested under controlled laboratory conditions.”

The water resistance of iPhone X

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are IP68 rated of the IEC 60529 standard (maximum depth of 2 meters for a maximum of 30 minutes). The iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus are IP67 rated of the IEC 60529 standard (maximum depth of 1 meter for a maximum of 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance is not permanent and may decrease as a result of regular use. The warranty does not cover liquid damage.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are resistant to accidental spills of common liquids like soda, beer, coffee, tea, and juice. In the event of a spill, wash the affected area with tap water, then wipe the iPhone dry and dry.

What to do if the iPhone gets wet or falls into the water

If a liquid other than water splashes on your iPhone, itAva the affected area with tap waterThen clean the iPhone with a soft, lint-free clothFor example, a lens cloth Check that iPhone is dry before opening the SIM tray.

To dry the iPhone, Gently tap the Lightning connector upside down to remove any liquid. Leave the iPhone in a dry area where there is some current. By directing cold air directly into the Lightning connector with a fan, you can help iPhone dry faster. Do not dry iPhone with an external heat source or insert foreign objects, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, in the Lightning connector.

How to charge a wet iPhone

If the iPhone has been exposed to liquids, disconnect all cables and don’t charge the device until not completely dry. Wait a minimum of 5 hours to recharge iPhone with a Lightning connector cable or connect it to a Lightning accessory. To charge iPhone wirelessly, use a clean, lint-free cloth, for example, a lens cloth. Make sure iPhone is dry before placing it on a wireless charging mat compatible.

Finally cCheck for water in the microphone or speaker: Place the iPhone with the speaker facing down on a lint-free cloth to see if the water is coming out. If water enters the port it could degrade speaker or microphone performance until it evaporates completely. Dry the iPhone by following the instructions above.