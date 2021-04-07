What to do if your Facebook information was stolen

The recent leak of sensitive information from more than 500 million Facebook users involves accounts that could be ours. There are experts who believe that the figure is even higher, and that Facebook will make it known in different statements in the near future. The biggest problem with this type of leak is that the information is unrecoverable and is already on different access pages by hackers. How to do to know if our account is compromised? You have to go to http://www.haveibeenfacebooked.com and enter the phone number associated with our Facebook page. Dmitry Bestuzhev, head of Kaspersky’s research and analysis team, tells us how to proceed in case our information has been compromised in this leak.