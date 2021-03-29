What to do if your dog or cat fights with another animal?

Evaluate the health of the animals

Once you have trapped your pet, you will need to wrap it in a towel, blanket or jacket and go to the nearest vet to be examined, especially if it is a small breed dog or if it is still a puppy. In the case of large dogs, you will need to review it carefully. Look for bites around the neck and belly, as these could be life-threatening. If you find any, you should go to the vet immediately.

On the other hand, if the wounds are less serious or do not bleed much (and are not on the face, neck or abdomen) you can clean it carefully using lukewarm waterwhile you call the vet to make an appointment as soon as possible.