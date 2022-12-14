What to do if you need a great freelance writer for your business?

A website’s success depends on its quality content. It is possible to create texts by yourself. Writing tips. It is better to hire a freelancer with more experience to do this job.

There are often cases when you have to search for a copywriter for months whose texts would fully meet the project’s objectives. It is therefore important to know how to locate a freelance writer.

Finding a copywriter: Resources and methods

You can find hundreds of websites that offer services by both novice and experienced copywriters. Let’s consider a few options that will show you where to find a good copywriter.

1. You can exchange freelance

The best way to add content to your website is through freelance trades. They are very cost-effective and easy. The site can either be designed, compiled, or ordered by you.

Internal escrow account They are used in calculations. This means that the author won’t receive any money until they confirm your order.

One of the most famous currency exchangers is:

Freelancer.com

This is the largest international trade platform. There are more than 20,000,000 freelancers. This is where you will find quality text and ads both from big agencies or ordinary authors. Although the prices may be higher than average, they are well worth it.

Upwork.com

Upwork.com was established more than twenty years ago. It now publishes over 3,000,000 jobs each year. You can hire middle- and top-ranking copywriters. This is the most expensive job in the sector.

Fiverr.com

Fiverr became very famous because of its low prices—authors from all over the world post ads there. This service can be used if you require a large number of articles in a short time. The quality of the articles isn’t very good, as not all freelancers speak English fluently.

Guru.com

This site is very similar to the one mentioned above.

2. Content exchanges

They are specialists in creating and selling texts. These services can be used to find an author or create a set of articles. You can also find services. Writing cheap papers. There are many beginners among the exchange’s copywriters. But you also have the option to hire more experienced copywriters. The portfolio rating can be used to evaluate the performer. It is proportional to how many completed orders they have, as well as the amount of add-ons to blocklists and allowlists. Customer reviews are also considered. Every piece of content must be unique.

The advantages of using content exchangers

A large number of artists are available.

Prices that are loyal

Work quality control

Disadvantages:

Commissions up to 20% on the total cost of the text

Lack of communication with author beyond the resource.

More than one dozen major content exchangers exist today. These are some of the most popular and well-known:

TextBroker.com

A resource on which there is its sophisticated system of authors’ registration, thanks to which the customer can be sure of a good quality of texts.

Iwriter.com

An exchange of content contains thousands of authors who are native speakers of English and other European languages. The quality of texts is important to this service. Each order is analyzed by Copyscape. Arbitrage cannot be used. It is possible to refuse an article without having to pay any money or return it to the author.

Textmaster.com

This exchange is very well-known among French developers. You can get copywriting and translation services as well as proofreading in any European language.

HireWriters.com

HireWriters can be used to find freelance copywriters. You can also find freelance copywriters.

Verblio

Verblio’s base is home to several thousand U.S.-based authors. The authors create texts that take into account the targeted audience, keywords, and SEO requirements. There is also integration with WordPress, Hubspot and other platforms.

3. Websites personal

A name is a sign that a copywriter has a website, agency, or studio. A lot of copywriting specialists offer services such as content auditing, article writing, and website marketing analysis.

The advantage of cooperation with famous authors is the guaranteed quality and “working” texts. However, you must be willing to fork out money to purchase the content and brand.

4. Social networks

It is possible to search for talent for companies on LinkedIn and Twitter. Each case will have the exact same procedure: Enter the copywriter query into the search bar, and check the result.

How to choose the perfect copywriter

The best copywriters are primarily marketers. He should research your company, learn about your market, determine the key benefits of your products and identify what your customers need.

Even though native-speakers are often charged higher for their services than any other price, they can still charge a lot. Of course, they depend on the industry, the copywriter’s experience, the size of the text, and several other factors. However, the most important thing is the content. This will tell you how useful the information can be for your company.

First, you need to pay close attention to the artist’s profile on every platform. For quality texts, it is important that the author speaks the language natively and has lived in the country. Copywriters should be from Canada or the UK. Next, study the author’s education. If you can find the author’s industry of expertise, read reviews, and look through comments made on social networking sites, it will be a great help. Ask for additional examples or a task to test your knowledge. Next, look at the portfolio and read some texts. Then, verify the originality and grammar of any unique Internet sources. Experienced authors should be able to identify these things. How to Avoid Plagiarizing. For the plagiarism test, these portals will work: Copyscape. Duplichecker. Edubirdie. Quetext. Grammarly can be used to verify your grammar.

If you can’t evaluate the quality of the text yourself, then order a check from a qualified editor.

The universal method of selecting authors

Criteria for the overall assessment of the author’ content are:

personal communication – literacy, careful attention to punctuation marks in the correspondence are unconditional pluses of the copywriter;

professional skills – you should choose the author taking into account the topics and styles in which he is more qualified;

responsibility – the ability to write well should be combined with the ability to meet the deadlines;

portfolio – a list of works in your subject area.

The bottom line

It is not easy to find a good freelance writer. You will find a lot of freelance writers on websites. Make sure you choose one that suits your needs and is within your budget. Most importantly, the copywriter must be fluent in your target language. Otherwise, don’t fool yourself, do the checks yourself or order from a professional editor.