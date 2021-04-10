What to do if you have not received any of the 3 stimulus checks distributed by the IRS even though you are eligible for payments?



Many “Non-filers” will need to file taxes this year to claim stimulus checks not disbursed by the IRS.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

If you are one of the Americans who have not yet received any of the three stimulus checks that the federal government has distributed through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Even if you are eligible, you most likely belong to the group of low-income people for whom the agency does not have information to process the payment.

Many of the cases of beneficiaries who have not yet received stimulus checks due to coronavirus correspond to people who, due to low income, are not required to file taxes with the IRS. This means that the agency does not have information in its files to process the so-called “Economic Impact Payments” that correspond to it.

The agency has recommended in this instance that individuals file a tax return as soon as possible and claim through a “Refund Recovery Credit” the amount or amounts owed for stimulus checks.

In cases where the IRS provided an underpayment or no extra credits for dependents, taxpayers can also request this money through the credit on the return this year.

In fact, the IRS reported this week that it is processing payments applicable to tax returns from people who submitted their tax information this year for the first time.

Previously, the agency announced that it processes “additional payments” to whom the underpayment was disbursed in the third round. The extra payments apply to taxpayers who were issued an initial one based on the 2019 tax return, but the IRS later received this year’s tax return and had to make an adjustment based on the difference in income between both returns.

As for the “non-filers,” last year, the IRS allowed for the first round of payments of $ 1,200 the online tool known as “Non-filers”.

Through the service, users could submit their personal data for the agency to process their payment. However, the app was available until November.

Beginning with the second and third rounds, any stimulus checks not processed by the IRS will need to be claimed using the “Refund Recovery Credit” on this year’s tax return.

For beneficiaries of government programs such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) and Veterans Administration (VA) that do not file taxes and the third round of stimulus checks, the IRS works directly with the aforementioned agencies for the provision of information of these recipients so that they do not have to perform additional procedures for the arrival of the payment.

Most undocumented are not eligible

Before proceeding with any application to the IRS, one point to consider is that the undocumented are not eligible for stimulus checks unless they are married to a citizen. Likewise, the children of these couples with valid Social Security numbers would receive the payment.

As part of the stimulus law changes for the second and third rounds, this group was included, but other undocumented populations remain excluded from aid. The current stimulus bill for checks of $ 1,400 and the previous one of $ 600 provide so that undocumented persons married to spouses who have permission to be in the country also receive the funds. However, the payment would be credited to the person with valid Social Security.

“For taxpayers who file jointly with their spouse and only one person has a valid SSN, the spouse with a valid SSN will receive up to a payment of $ 1,400 and up to $ 1,400 for each dependent who qualifies and claims it on the 2020 tax return” , indicates the IRS on its website.

As part of the first round, this group, both the person with documentation and the person without documentation, were excluded from the aid.

