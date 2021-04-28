What to do if you get your 1,400 stimulus check from the IRS twice?



Most of the third round payments came via direct deposit.

Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

If you are one of the Americans who did not get the third double stimulus check, that is, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disbursed the payment twice instead of once, it is up to you to return the money to the agency.

This is one of the scenarios in which the recipients of the third round payments must go through additional paperwork to return the money to the agency.

It is important that you do not confuse the extra payment for dependents under the third stimulus check with one mistakenly repeated by the IRS.

$ 1,400 per eligible individual and the same amount per dependent

According to the provisions of the “American Rescue Plan”, $ 1,400 will be paid to each eligible individual plus the same amount per dependent major or minor if applicable.

If you have no dependents and you received more than $ 1,400, it is likely that you were overpaid.

The Journal knows of cases of taxpayers who first received a paper check for $ 1,400 and also received a deposit for the same amount without having eligible dependents.

In those cases, for example, the person must return the paper check to the IRS.

Here are some instances where the third stimulus check was paid in error and must be returned:

• You received a check from someone who died. You will not have to return it only in cases where the IRS used the 2019 tax return to calculate the payment

• You are an undocumented immigrant and you are not married to a US citizen or citizen.

• You do not have a Social Security number

• You were claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return

• Your adjusted gross income exceeds the limits imposed by law. Under the new stimulus legislation for the third check, adults who earn more than $ 80,000; couples who earn more than $ 160,000, and female heads of household who earn more than $ 120,000 are not creditor of the payment

• You received the same payment twice

If any of the above apply to you and you have already deposited or spent the stimulus check that you received by mistake from the IRS, you should do the following:

1. Use a personal check or money order and send the amount to the federal Department of the Treasury. In the correspondence, you must use the code “2020 EIP” to specify that it is the stimulus check as well as include your Social Security number or the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) of the person whose name appears on the check.

2. In another document, explain to the IRS why you are sending the check back.

3. Address the check to the appropriate IRS office for the state in which you live.

In cases where you did not deposit or use the money, you should do the following:

1. Write “VOID” in the endorsement section on the back of the check.

2. On another piece of paper, explain to the IRS why you are sending the check back.

3. Address the check to the appropriate IRS office for the state in which you live.