The coronavirus has caused a lot of damage not only to industries and sales, but also to customers and workers. Many people are out of work or cut wages and are having a difficult time making their monthly payments.

It is very difficult to make payments if your income is affected for so long. These days it is more difficult to make car payments and it is less and less safe to make them with each passing week.

Already, many manufacturers are offering to defer repayment of new loans for several months to keep inventory moving a little, but many consumers with loans and leases are struggling, and the cash shortage still remains.

The possibilities of making the payments are less and less. So here we tell you what to do if you can not make the monthly payments on your car and try to avoid more problems.

Selling may be the best option

First you need to calculate how much the car is really needed. Getting rid of the biggest monthly finance expense tends to be a priority in these situations, and switching to a low-debt or low-debt car is the best option.

You should analyze the debt and see how much is still owed on the car, to see if it is convenient to sell to settle and end the debt without affecting your credit.

Talk to the lender

If you want to keep the car but are not sure if you are going to make several payments in the coming months, it is best to talk to the lender. Many banks and auto finance agencies have received the memo that there is a pandemic and are willing to work with those who make car payments and leases.

Several lenders are willing to postpone a number of payments, or simply allow you to make interest payments on the car.

Find someone who wants to take over the payments

Having someone else assume that leasing or lending has been an option for some time, this can be a very good option and get you out of the loan as soon as possible.

