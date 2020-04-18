Health authorities have mentioned countless times that the best measure against coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) it is take shelter at home, reason why many businesses and work centers had no other option than lower the curtain and fire or reduce your employees’ salary during the contingency.

According to data from the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STyPS), from March 13 to April 6 were lost 346,878 jobs in Mexico. This lack of income has caused many people have difficulties to cover their expenses, among them the rent of their homes.

In case of reaching this situation, there are options to reach an agreement with the landlord and avoid being evicted or having to find a new space to live in the midst of quarantine.

“In recent weeks, we have received many messages from our users concerned about this situation, so one of the main recommendations that we have disseminated is to contact the landlord to negotiate a facilities plan that allows the tenant to remain in the property, as well as that the owner does not lose the income by ceasing the rent of his property, “he told Forbes Roberto Esses, general manager of the real estate portal Vivanuncios.

Another alternative for Roberto Esses would be condone one or two months, O well, set the payment of income in installments as if it were months without interest.

If an agreement is reached with the landlord, it is important that it be drawn up in the form of a contract, signed by both parties and that each member of the agreement keep a copy. Thus, everyone will be legally protected in the event of a conflict.

“If possible, seek legal advice to protect yourself from any misunderstanding so that both parties, both the landlord and the tenant, are satisfied “, added Esses.

In case you share your home and some of them cannot pay the rent, Marco Torres, Operations Manager of the Homie real estate platform, also pointed out to The Economist that the best is talk to the landlord to come up with a possible solution.

He stressed that if the relationship is very good, you can make a cooperation between the inhabitants, as in solidarity mode, where you could even agree on a rent reduction Because one of the members cannot continue paying without having to leave it outside the property.

“If a rent is finished, at the end of the day there are many affected, not only the tenants for having to look for a property, on the owner’s side it is to be without an income and possibly during these months it is not so easy to reactivate their rent,” he warned. .

Torres emphasized that in this time of crisis is when there should be more empathy both by tenants and owners to give mutual support without being abusive on both sides.

Request a payroll advance

If one of the inhabitants of the house has a stable job and receives their payroll through a financial institution, they can choose to request a salary advance, a loan that banks offer to their beneficiaries.

Through this loan you can request that the bank grants a sum of money equivalent to the total or a percentage of the payroll that the client collects, with the advantage that it can be paid in installments or in full, when sufficient resources are available.

Use the cards cautiously

In the event that tenants have found their home in a real estate app, tenants have the option of pay with your credit cards, as long as they are not saturated.

This will allow you to use the technological tools at hand such as banking applications or online banking.

Apply for a bank loan

Although it is not advisable to acquire a debt during an unstable economic situation, this It is a good option if the priority is to cover the rent payment and to have a space where you can take shelter during the contingency.

Financial institutions offer personal loans, which serve to cover expenses in emergencies such as job loss.

“We are going through a complicated situation in our country, however, we are sure that this is temporary, so another recommendation for tenants is to take care of their finances during these months of contingency and avoid superfluous expenses for the anxiety that we can present“, Concluded the manager of Vivanuncios.