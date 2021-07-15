What to do if you are driving and hail falls?

MEXICO CITY.- During the rainy season, we must be prepared to avoid any risk, as rainfall can be accompanied by hail that further complicates vehicular traffic.

It is for this reason that we will give you a series of tips to know what to do if a hailstorm surprises you when you are driving.

The presence of hail obstructs the sewers in the roads causing temporary flooding, its presence on the pavement can cause vehicles to skid.

If you are driving and there is a hail or hail storm, slow down, turn on your flashing lights, keep a safe distance and drive carefully Wear your seatbelt at all times If the storm deepens or prolongs, do not despair. take it easy and steer on the road over the shoulder or safety bays while the storm passes Do not use the mobile phone or radio while driving, except in cases of necessity or force majeure (emergency) as long as you have stopped the vehicle to make the Call or send a message for help Motorcycle riders take extreme precautions and wear a protective helmet at all times, preferably looking for a place to protect themselves.

What should you do when you are driving and heavy rain or hail falls? # LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/oWyRf9sVZj – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) July 14, 2021

