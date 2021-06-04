What to do if we see a sea turtle on the beach? Do not disturb her and call 112

06/04/2021 at 09:14 CEST

With the start of the summer season and the arrival of the heat, the chances of finding a sea turtle on the beach, trying to lay their eggs, increase. Given this, several coastal communities have launched public information campaigns on what to do when one of these specimens is found. The fundamental thing is not to disturb her in any way and call 112.

The Balearic Ministry of the Environment and Territory, as well as the Torrevieja (Alicante) City Council, have warned that, in case of finding a sea turtle or a nest on the coast, you have to call 112 to give notice and avoid disturbing or endanger this protected animal.

The Balearic Autonomous Department has launched the campaña ‘Anida’ to inform about how to act before the nesting of sea turtles in the Balearic Islands, after In the last two years, turtle nests have been detected at various points along the archipelago’s coastline., has reported in a statement.

Several organizations and entities of the islands are preparing for the possible arrival of sea turtles to the coasts of the Balearic Islands to nest, as has happened in the last two years.

Both the Environment and the Palma Aquarium Foundation will publish campaigns so that the population can recognize the trace left by the turtles after spawning and inform them of the correct way to act in these cases, with the aim of avoiding inappropriate situations with a negative environmental impact, that can endanger the development of the eggs and the adult of this protected species.

In 2019, two nests were located in Ibiza and in 2020 there were three: two in Menorca and one in Ibiza.

In 2019 they laid 160 eggs and in 2020 there were 340. Of the 2019 clutches 37 turtles were born, and in 2020 there were 159.

In the case of Valencian Community, in recent years loggerhead turtles have chosen their beaches up to eight times to lay their eggs, as happened in 2015 in Torrevieja.

However, the attempts have been many more. Only in the maritime district of Torrevieja that goes from the mouth of the Segura to El Mojón, up to six spawning attempts have been registered.

The Torrevieja City Council has been carrying out specific information campaigns every year for all users of the beaches (citizens in general, walkers, beach bars), for services such as beach cleaning services that operate at night, and for Local Police and Civil Guard .

Thus, it is sought that, before the possibility of observing a turtle laying eggs on the beach, or its trace left in the sand when it returns to the sea, it is known to act correctly so that everything goes well.

Antonio Vidal, Councilor for the Environment and Beaches, has indicated that this year, in addition, some posters alluding to the general protocol to follow, which begins by calling 112, and in which a series of recommendations is collected so as not to disturb the animal while it spawns or tries, being essential not to approach, not make noise or dazzle the animal and avoid photographing it with flash.

The common or loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) is the most abundant in the Spanish Mediterranean. Although it forages in the eastern Spanish zone, it generally does not nest. Even so, in recent years there have been different nesting episodes, probably caused by the global temperature rise.

According to the temperature increase predictions made by experts, it is expected that the nesting of sea turtles will be more and more frequent on the eastern coasts.

Tips in the presence of a sea turtle on the beach:

-Do not disturb the animal in any way

-Don’t touch her

-Do not take photos with flash or dazzle her if it is at night

-Avoid sudden movements or noise

-Avoid being approached by people or dogs

-If we see tracks or turtle tracks in the sand, do not erase them

-Call 112 immediately

-If there are newborn babies, try to pick them up and put them in the shade and wet while they arrive.

