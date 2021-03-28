What to do if we meet one?

03/28/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The brown bear population has been recovering notably in the Cantabrian Mountains in recent years. On the other hand, more and more leisure activities are organized in nature. Hence, although unusual, encounters between bears and humans are becoming more and more likely.

Aware of this risk, the Fundación Oso Pardo (FOP) and the Fundación Oso de Asturias (FOA) produced a guide a few months ago with advice on how to act in the presence of a bear. The FOA environmental informants will advise visitors to the protected natural areas of Asturias during this Holy Week and will give them the manual.

Iberian bears are generally peaceful and they tend to flee from human presence, so encounters with humans are highly unlikely and the possibility of an attack minimal.

In addition, attacks by bears respond in most cases to certain human behaviors and are to some extent predictable, so avoiding certain guidelines can greatly reduce incidents. Therefore, it is convenient to know how to behave in the presence of a specimen.

In a joint information and awareness campaign, the FOA and the FOP joined forces and produced a downloadable infographic last year that those who come to bear areas can – and should – always carry with them. The two foundations emphasize in the guide, available in Spanish, French and English, that the risk of a bear attacking human beings is “very small”.

In fact, there have only been seven incidents with physical contact in the last twenty-five years in the Cantabrian Mountains and one in the Pyrenees, none of them with a fatal result, “but it is always good to know from the outset what to do in case of encountering a bear & rdquor ;, they point.

The first advice is prudence when doing activities in nature, and not embarking on risky adventures. In osseous areas, as in those of other wild animals, it is necessary to “follow and do not stray from the trails, do not go into areas with closed vegetation, do not follow tracks or other signs of the presence of the bear, do not approach carrion, carry controlled dogs and do not throw food & rdquor ;.

The bear usually avoids contact with the human being, which it detects well in advance and at a distance. But people should also avoid it, especially if they know that he is injured, if a female with puppies appears (“you should never stand between a mother and her young & rdquor ;, the foundations emphasize), if he has been harassed by dogs or if he has been harassed by dogs. It surprises you in bed or eating a carrion. “The ideal is withdraw slowly and without making noise, in order not to alert you & rdquor ;, point out the foundations in the infographic.

The Cantabrian brown bear, unlike other congeners, is not aggressive towards humans. If an attack occurs due to some unforeseen circumstance, the advice is to “lie on your stomach or in a fetal position, with your face and head protected with your hands, and remain motionless & rdquor ;.

“In the event of a fortuitous encounter, if it is a specimen located at a short distance approaching and that has not detected us, it is convenient to be noticed, but without fuss or voices, so that it changes course before it is too close & rdquor; , details the infographic prepared by the FOA and the FOP.

“We must prevent him from seeing us as a danger, so you should not run, yell and much less threaten him and deal with it & rdquor ;, he adds. And an addition: “That the bear stands up does not necessarily denote an aggressive attitude, but an attempt to identify ourselves & rdquor ;.

In the event that it feels threatened, the bear could make a “deterrent charge”. At that time it is advisable again to remain calm, speak softly and without threatening gestures and withdraw slowly without losing sight of the animal.

“Seeing a bear with her cubs or a male feeding on the fruits of a tree on the opposite slope to ours, a few hundred meters away, is already a great achievement for anyone looking for sensations of draft around the fauna Wild & rdquor ;, includes the infographic, but “it will always be better if this sighting is achieved by the hand of expert guides who organize routes through bone areas & rdquor ;, he adds.

In the event that the encounter occurs on a road, the last thing to do is to chase the bear with the vehicle to try to see or photograph it up close. “You have to stop or slow down until you leave the road, and turn on your hazard lights,” the foundations advise.

The manual will be delivered during this Holy Week to the visitors of Asturian protected areas by the FOA environmental informants. It will be the third edition of the environmental informants program, an initiative that is possible thanks to the support of two sponsors, the EDP Foundation and the Baldajos Group, which has provided electric vehicles for the occasion.

The Foundation foresees a massive influx of visitors to the natural spaces of Asturias, despite the perimeter closure of the community. To face this foreseeable situation, four environmental informants will cover the territories of the Somiedo natural park, the Las Ubiñas-La Mesa natural park, the Desfiladero de las Xanas natural monument and the Senda del Oso, among other enclaves, and will pay special attention to those points with the greatest influx of visitors at all times.

The project, which the FOA launched in the summer of 2019, became especially relevant last year, in the midst of the pandemic, due to the notable increase in the number of visitors who opted for nature tourism, a situation that could be repeated in the periods vacation this year.

The environmental informants, whose activity will run until April 4 and then continue throughout the summer, are in continuous contact with agents of the Natural Environment dependent on the Government of the Principality, with whom the FOA maintains close collaboration. The Foundation highlights that the work of information and advice has become “increasingly essential & rdquor; in a community like Asturias, whose network of protected natural spaces already occupies more than 400,000 hectares, 40 percent of its total area, and receives more than a million visits each year.

