What to do if we find one?

07/16/2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

The arrival of high summer temperatures causes the reptiles to become active and increase their movements in their environment, which leads to more encounters than usual between people and snakes and snakes. How to act in an encounter with a snake? The experts from the nature and animal parks Terra Natura Benidorm and Selwo Aventura de Málaga, coinciding with the World Snake Day, which is being held today, they have started an informative campaign to raise awareness and sensitize society about what should be done in these cases.

Normally in the first and last hours of the day, when the heat is less intense, the reptile tends to come out of its shelter. Ignorance towards these animals makes some people react with fear to them and even in some cases attack them.

The Terra Natura Benidorm herpetologist, David Marti, insists that “when the snake realizes our presence it will always tend to flee& rdquor; and that these animals “don’t want to do us any harm & rdquor ;.

However, as this snake specialist underlines, “if they feel cornered and perceive that they cannot escape, they will try to defend themselves & rdquor ;.

For this reason, Marti remembers that the snake species with the greatest presence in Spain “do not pose any danger to people & rdquor;.

All species of snakes are protected

Ladder snake, horseshoe snake, viper snake, and southern smooth snake are harmless. In the case of the bastard snake, which can be up to two meters long, has venom, although it is not very powerful; in fact, its intensity is comparable to the venom of a wasp, so there is no risk of mortality in the event of a bite.

In Spain there are only three species of vipers that are truly dangerous, although it is difficult for someone to come across them. Only vipers that are characterized by having a vertical pupil, triangular head and the scales of the head of the same shape and size as those of the body are dangerous.

Likewise, from Terra Natura Benidorm it is recalled that all species of snakes are protected, so under no circumstances should they be harmed.

What’s more, represent a fundamental piece in the balance of ecosystems, keeping populations of other animals, such as rodents, in check. Reptiles are an important element as natural pest controllers.

If someone encounters a snake, the best thing to do is to get out of their way to avoid disturbing it and if they are in a place that creates danger for people or for the animal itself, notifying the authorities, who will take care of it, handling it with the care and precaution necessary to later relocate it to a safe place outside the urban environment.

Crucial for ecological balance

Other parks in Spain such as Selwo Aventura and Selwo Marina celebrate World Snake Day recalling their educational work regarding this animal species, “crucial in the ecological balance.”

The reptile family, both in Selwo Aventura and Selwo Marina, is very well represented, especially snakes. From the Cuban boa (Epicrates angulifer) and the emerald boa to the corn snake (Pantherophis guttatus), the existing variety is a great attraction in both spaces.

Whether they are poisonous or not, their diet is based on insects or other animals, that is, they are insectivorous or carnivorous, with a special predilection for mice, but also for other reptiles or amphibians such as lizards or frogs. It is estimated that in the world there are 3,000 different species of snakes -The length and weight can vary greatly-, present on all continents except Antarctica.

Popular culture has overstigmatized these reptiles

In educational meetings, the topic of snakes is addressed, emphasizing how popular culture has stigmatized them excessively – one of the DRAE meanings of “viper” is “person with bad intentions” – even when qualities are attributed to them. like caution.

These vertebrates, whose night vision is better than that of other animals, prefer to have humans as far away as possible.

In the western United States (California) or in countries like Australia they are especially protected, even those that are poisonous, since in these areas they are aware of their role in the environmental balance. And that in Australia and Papua New Guinea resides one of the most toxic in the world: the coastal taipan snake (Oxyuranus microlepidotus).

There are those that ambush, killing by constriction, such as the solitary yellow anaconda (Eunectes notaeus), which also has a very fine sense of smell that allows it to better find its prey.

Other families only group together during hibernation, such as the false coral (Lampropeltis triangulorum), native to the tropical forests of Mexico, Central and South America, among other places.

Python of Seba, capable of swallowing pieces of up to 60 kilos

In the Far East you can find the albino Burmese python (Phyton bivittatus), whose habitat is rivers, marshes, swamps and lakes. It is also one of the largest snakes in the world.

Or the Cuban boa, an endemic species of the island that gives it its name; the main predator of a rodent, the Cuban jutía, and therefore key when it comes to avoiding pests in the insular ecosystem.

Others, such as the Seba python or African rock python (Phyton sebae), inhabiting sub-Saharan Africa, are truly swallowers: capable of swallowing impalas weighing up to 60 kilograms, or leopards. It usually dives into the water to hunt.

All members of this species are carnivorous animals and feed primarily on mice, lizards, insects, fish, frogs, and even eggs to survive.

Although they are considered oviparous, since most lay eggs, some species of snakes are viviparous and give birth to live young. This is because some climates are too cold for the eggs to develop, so they are not laid. There are also ovoviviparous snakes, which are those that produce eggs but remain inside the mother until they are ready to hatch.

