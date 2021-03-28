What to do if my WhatsApp account is stolen

How to recover a hacked WhatsApp account

To recover our WhatsApp account we have to log in to WhatsApp again with our phone number. You will receive a six-digit verification code by SMS that WhatsApp will read and allow us to log in automatically. Once you log in, the hacker’s account will be automatically closed. In case the hacker activates two-step verification after gaining access to your WhatsApp account, they will ask you to enter that code. In this case, you will have to wait seven days to recover the account. The good news is that while you wait for the account to be recovered, the cybercriminal will no longer be able to access it. This is because WhatsApp does not allow the same phone number to be connected to more than one device at the same time, so when someone logs in from another mobile, the previous one is closed.

“Regardless of whether you know this verification code, the other person logged out of your account once the 6-digit SMS code had been entered,” WhatsApp comments on its website. “WhatsApp will never ask for private information. If you receive a message from a WhatsApp chat without the green verification badge, it is false“, keep going.

This six-digit code is like a password, it is secret and should not be shared: in fact, we should not share the password of any of our other social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter …) because It’s private.

What if I can’t or don’t want to receive an SMS to recover my account?

You can also opt for the call option to have an answering machine call you to recite the code you must type over and over again. However, when someone else is actively using our account, this method does not always work, so you must first try to expel the person who stole your WhatsApp account before recovering it again.

Is there any more method?

That’s how it is. Ultimately you can send an email to support@whatsapp.com, which is the official support account. Inside the mail, you must write the text Lost / stolen phone: Deactivate my account next to the phone number. You have to send the number in an international code, with +34 in front if it is a Spanish number, or the account of your country if your SIM is from another country. When WhatsApp receives this email, it will close all sessions of your account, so the attackers will have already lost access. And you can start the login process to recover your stolen account.