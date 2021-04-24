What to do if I have facial rosacea?

04/24/2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

The Real academy of the Spanish language defines blush with various meanings. It is the “flushing of the face caused by shame”; “Embarrassment or embarrassment of spirit” or “red or red color very bright.” But it introduces one more definition, “pathological reddening of the skin.”

And is that for many the constant blushing on the cheeks is a skin condition and, also, a real ordeal. We talk about the rosacea, a chronic skin disorder affecting the face, and that causes redness and pimples on the cheeks, sometimes even with the formation of pus.

This disease affects both men and women, but is more common in women with fair skin.

Why does rosacea appear?

The experts of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology point out multiple factors, but there are two essential ones:

Alterations in the blood vessels under the skin. These veins can change due to genetic reasons or by reacting to external stimuli such as exposure to the sun, alcohol, stress, changes in temperature or very spicy foods. Chronic inflammation of the skin. The swelling occurs, probably as a result of alterations in the blood vessels, to which other factors such as immunity problems or previous ones are added and to which other factors are added (alterations in immunity, microbial activity.

In any case, heredity weighs heavily on the appearance of rosacea since, according to dermatologists, “40% of patients have a family history” of this skin pathology.

What to do if we suffer from rosacea?

Fortunately, to know if we really suffer from this skin disorder, we should not undergo any kind of diagnostic test. Only with the symptoms (redness and pimples on the cheeks) the dermatologist is able to diagnose it.

And although the treatment will depend on the causes that have caused it, the Academy of Dermatology indicates some guidelines that patients should follow:

It is essential for the patient with rosacea to protect themselves from the sun with the daily use of high-power photoprotectors, which prevent the passage of both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B. Wear clothing and accessories that protect from sunlight (hats , visors or umbrellas) .During the colder months, dermatologists recommend covering the face with a scarf or applying protective creams.Many patients with rosacea also have sensitive skin, so the most indicated for them is to use facial moisturizers Hypoallergenic or specific for skin with rosacea. When it comes to facial cleansing, it is advisable to use mild soaps, and try not to rub the face with too much energy. Alcoholic lotions, such as make-up removers or after-know, should also be avoided. If we opt for products that contain green pigments, we will be able to hide the redness somewhat. And nothing to use corticosteroids if our dermatologist does not s has prescribed them! Using them improperly can make rosacea worse.

In any case, the best thing we can do if we suspect that the blush on our cheeks may be due to this skin disorder is to go to the dermatology specialist who will decide which treatment to apply in each case.

Sometimes topical drugs are used, which are applied directly to the skin (antibiotics, permethrin) or orally as antibiotics.

In certain circumstances, a good solution is treatment with laser or pulsed light, in order to destroy visible blood vessels or reduce redness.

In conclusion, although it is not yet possible to definitively cure rosacea, there are treatments with which to alleviate symptoms, improve the appearance of the skin and increase the quality of life of patients.

Rosacea and masks, bad combination

Rosacea and masks, bad combinationIt will be a year since the mandatory use of the mask was introduced as an essential element to prevent the coronavirus. And although its importance is absolute, it is true that it has caused some problems for the skin of our face.

This is indicated by the doctor, Ricardo Ruiz Villaverde, spokesman for the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. “The use of the mask, which most of the population wears most of the day except for the time we are at home, influences the appearance of two types of problems, especially seborrheic and rosacea dermatitis or perioral dermatitis.”

For this expert in dermatology, the problems derived from the use of face masks is that “most people do not take correct hydration measures when they remove the mask when they get home. These measures do not completely solve the problem, but they do decrease its intensity.

And when the problem “is very pressing, obviously you will need a medical treatment that can be prescribed either by your family doctor or by the dermatologist,” says Ruiz.

The treatment will be different depending on the problem that is causing or aggravating the use of the mask. «In the case of seborrheic dermatitis, it is treated with mild corticosteroids or immunomodulatory drugs. In the case of perioral or rosacea dermatitis, sometimes it is necessary to even treat with topical antifungals and with a topical antibiotic »explains the doctor.

But how to prevent the mask from affecting our skin? Well the Dr. Ruiz Villaverde offers us some guidelines to follow:

“The best way, of course, is to choose a proper hygiene routine because normally the people affected are people with oily or combination skin. Performing adequate hygiene of our skin once a day will be enough “.” The time we spend at home or with our safety bubble, remove the mask so that the skin can breathe, and take advantage of it to hydrate it properly. “” Yes, despite hygiene, the problem persists should be evaluated by a dermatologist for the risk that contact eczema may have developed on some of the components of the mask ».