What to do if a minor disappears? This is how you can activate the Amber Alert

MEXICO CITY.- The Amber Alert is a search tool to help locate and recover children and adolescents from the first hours of their disappearance.

It works through the massive and immediate dissemination of a single format that contains data and photography, which is massively distributed in all available media.

What criteria are assessed to activate Amber Alert?

Once the report of non-location of a girl, boy or adolescent is received, the corresponding federal entity assesses the origin for the activation of an alert according to:

That the girl, boy or adolescent is under 18 years of age. That he is in imminent risk of suffering serious damage to his personal integrity.

What information is needed to report a missing minor?

There must be sufficient information such as:

Recent photograph Name, age, sex Physical characteristics and particular signs, as well as conditions or disabilities Clothing worn at the time of absence Description of the circumstances of the events, such as the people and vehicles involved. Date of the last time it was seen and any other information that is considered relevant

Where to go?

To level national It is possible to call the number 800 00 854 00 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In the Mexico City You can contact the Prosecutor’s Office for Investigation and Prosecution of Crimes in the Area of ​​Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Individuals and Search for Disappeared Persons located at Avenida Jardín 356, Del Gas neighborhood, Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

Or contact the telephones: 53 45 50 67 and 53 45 50 84, in which the opening hours are 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In the Mexico state You can call 800 89 029 40 or Locatel Edomex 722 214 24 25

How I can help?

If you have any data or information about the person reported as missing, call 800 00 854 00 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can help children and adolescents return to their homes!

