What to do and what not to do, according to scientists, now that the state of alarm is over

05/09/2021 at 12:57 CEST

Since the internal borders were closed, 7 months and 12 days have passed, which sounds like a sentence. But at twelve o’clock at night the state of alarm was over. And at one minute past twelve (in many places well before) we had the streets full of people and a party atmosphere that seemed like New Year’s Eve.

Anyone who has seen it will think that SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared and we no longer have to worry about. But it is not true. The coronavirus has not gone away. The only thing that has disappeared are the limitations of the politicians. They will know why & mldr; if they know.

But the virus still exists. It continues to spread and in every minute, in every contact, it is threatening us. We better not forget it.

Now we decide, each one

With the repeal of the state of alarm, in large part we will have to take our own measures to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. It seems like a challenge. But we can also see it as an opportunity.

Given that the restrictions that our state and regional leaders took will never appear in any treaty on how to do things right in the face of a pandemic, it is not difficult that with a little truthful information and some good sense we can enjoy a better life than the one we suffer. until now, combining it with safe protection against the coronavirus.

Thanks to the rapid advance of scientific knowledge about SARS-CoC-2, it is possible to do so.

Undoubtedly, the main problem at the beginning of Covid-19 was that, being a totally new disease, a good part of its essential characteristics were unknown. But this is no longer the case.

We can take 2 types of measurements

Broadly speaking, we can take two types of preventive measures: some derived mainly from physics and others from probability theory. There is no need to panic. They are very easy to understand.

The problem is that the coronavirus is extremely small. It is estimated that at this time of the global boom of the pandemic (remember that countries like India have much more population than Europe and the United States combined) there may be a total of between 300 and 500 thousand trillion particles of SARS-CoV virus -2 in the world. It is a colossal amount.

Although we are very bad at getting an idea of ​​what large numbers mean, we can try it by thinking that the total number of SARS-CoV-2 in the world today is greater than that of all the grains of sand of all the beaches of Spain together (including the Balearic and Canary Islands).

However, this huge amount would fit inside a single glass of water and there would still be plenty of space.

That conditions their behavior. And that is why one of the most relevant scientific advances that has occurred in the fight against Covid-19 is to know that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted mainly through the air in aerosols (those droplets of saliva and respiratory fluids of the size minuscule that we emit when we speak, scream, cough, sneeze or breathe).

That is why the physics of aerosols becomes a fundamental discipline to understand what activities we can do while keeping ourselves safe from the coronavirus.

Physical measurements

As people tend to pay more attention to things we understand, we will try to explain everything so that each one can act accordingly.

The first thing is to know that to get Covid-19 we must be exposed to at least a certain number of coronaviruses. This is what is called the minimum infectious dose.

We imagine two extreme situations (a type of thought experiment that Albert Einstein liked to practice), because it will be easier to understand it like this:

In the first one, we will assume that all the SARS-CoV-2 that currently exist on Earth are homogeneously distributed throughout the planet’s atmosphere. They would be so diluted that no one would be infected.

In the second of them we assume that all the SARS-CoV-2 that are currently on Earth are in a very small room in which a person enters without a mask. In her first breath, such a huge dose of SARS-CoV-2 would enter her, it would surely kill her in no time.

That is why the degree of dilution to which the coronavirus is will be essential.

And that is why it is easier to understand that:

– If I am outdoors, I am much less likely to inhale an infectious dose of the coronavirus.

– If I am in a well-ventilated indoor space, I run less risk than if I am in one that lacks ventilation.

In indoor environments, especially if they are humid and poorly ventilated, a person’s aerosols can remain floating in the air for hours and diffuse throughout the room (although a certain degree of humidity is also required so that the aerosols do not “ sequen & rdquor;).

In an outdoor environment, a person’s aerosols will quickly dilute and be blown away by the wind.

A concrete example in the bar, the office & mldr;

A concrete example will illustrate both situations. Imagine that an infected person (who does not yet know they are) has breakfast inside a stuffy bar. While sipping his coffee and croissant, he naturally takes off his mask. Chat animatedly with the waiter or other customers without being aware that you are seeding the aerosol bar with millions of coronaviruses. It ends and it goes so calm.

A little later another person enters to have a coffee in the same bar. He is a prudent person who has decided to go in because he has seen that there is no one in the bar at that time. She peels off her mask while enjoying her caffeine kick and toast.

Without him knowing it, the aerosols loaded with SARS-CoV-2 left by the infected that has already left, continue to float in the environment (especially the smallest ones). These aerosols reach the mucous membranes of the prudent client while he breathes. The smallest aerosols can go directly to your lung alveoli.

This contagion situation would not occur if both the “contagion & rdquor; as the one who is infected, they would have decided to consume on a well-ventilated terrace in the open air, respecting a small safety distance.

Something similar could happen in a classroom, an office or a theater. But what is more dangerous?

In an office where everyone wears a well-fitting FPP-2 or FPP-3 mask and never takes it off. And in addition, the office is continuously ventilated and its employees do a weekly PCR test, it is highly unlikely that anyone will be infected.

This example illustrates a risk reduction strategy that engineers discovered decades ago: redundancy. Adopting several redundant safety measures at the same time (masks, ventilate, PCR) can reduce the risk to practically zero.

The chances of getting infected according to whom

In addition to all this, the calculation of probabilities also has a lot to say. You don’t have to be an expert in statistics and operations research. A little thinking is enough.

For example, it is clear that in a clandestine party venue where hundreds of customers pass each night the probability of finding someone infected is much higher than in a small office where only 5 people work.

But it is not only the number of people that matters. An example will make it clear.

Because of my work, I meet almost daily in my office with a number of colleagues who work in research (almost all with microorganisms). They are prudent scientists who, precisely because they have knowledge, are also afraid of Covid-19.

That is why we take many precautions and we all do a PCR every Monday.

Thus, the probability that I have of catching Covid-19 when meeting with, for example, 10 of these prudent colleagues a week, is much lower than the one that I run when I give practice to the same number of students, some of them They may entertain themselves by attending illegal parties in clandestine venues several times a week.

Let’s not forget it. When transmitting the coronavirus, a person can be from extremely dangerous to (almost) totally safe, depending on their lifestyle.

The chances of getting infected, depending on where

Some amounts can illustrate the difference in risk. Various studies have estimated that in a hotel establishment with the same type of customers, the chances of being infected inside (in which it scrupulously complies with the capacity and safety distance limitations) are about 25 times higher than those of being infected on the terrace .

We cannot forget that although our authorities have insisted a lot on hand washing and the use of hydroalcoholic gel (which is certainly not bad, as it is also a form of contagion) more and more evidence is accumulating that the main route contagion is through the aerosols that we breathe directly.

Let’s not forget that in certain poorly ventilated indoor environments, these droplets are so small that they can remain floating in the air for hours and travel several meters.

Final recommendations. Few, but essential

In this new phase that we have been attending since 00:00 on May 9, and that we could call “the phase of nowhere & rdquor ;, we should be guided by some simple and important concrete recommendations that can help us maintain health, and life.

Three recommendations so that from now on, from the time the state of alarm has ended, I can make decisions that allow me to be as safe as possible while enjoying the new freedom.

But if possible it should fulfill them redundantly, not one or the other.

1. Wear properly fitted masks, better FPP2 or FPP3 with the least possibility of risk. Wes say, almost always.

2. Enjoy all the activities you can outside, but be very, very cautious indoors.

3. If for whatever reason I have to be indoors, ventilate continuously. The imminent arrival of good weather can make things easier for us. And please, if a place is stuffy, leave as soon as possible.

4. Stay away from people who follow dangerous lifestyles. Even if they are from the family. If they go to parties, have too many contacts or are unwise people, it is better to treat them with great affection but by video conference.

And of course it never hurts more frequent hand washing and the use of hydroalcoholic gel.

Let’s not forget it. Thinking correctly and selecting truthful information is the best defense, and not only against the coronavirus.