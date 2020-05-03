It is not always easy to recover your account if your YouTube channel has been stolen and there have been many cases that famous youtubers have lost their profile and their videos for months due to fraudsters or all kinds of malware that steal passwords or profiles from famous content creators. In these cases it is not always easy to return the account to its usual state and it is advisable to contact the company to demonstrate that you have suffered an attack and that it belongs to you.

But not all of us have direct access to YouTube to ask for help, so there are other steps that you can and should follow if you think that your YouTube account has been stolen. If you are not famous and simply think that your account could have been stolen due to a mistake or an error, we explain how to fix it

One of the first things to keep in mind if your YouTube account or channel has been stolen is that the YouTube address is associated with Google and, therefore, you will have to have your email handy to continue with the recovery process and to improve the security options of the video platform.

How to detect it?

You may know that your YouTube account has been stolen when you see that there are videos that recommend you and it does not make sense but this is not always definitive and it can simply be a problem in the recommendations, without further ado. Yes there are two main changes that Google recommends you look at for know if your YouTube account has been stolen or if someone has entered without your permission:

If you see that there are changes you haven’t made And your profile picture is different, the associated email has been changed or there are sent messages that you have not sent, for example.

If there are videos uploaded that you did not upload. There may be videos on your YouTube profile. Even if there are videos with inappropriate content.

In the event that your YouTube account has been stolen or hacked, there are two options: that you can still enter your account or that you cannot enter it.

If you can enter your account

If you can log into your account, you will have to go to the Google security website to activate all privacy optionsd allow you to regain control and don’t change the password. You can also close all devices that are not yours. The five main settings are:

What devices are connected: Delete those that are not yours

Recent security related activity

Two-step verification

Third party access with applications

Gmail configuration and settings

If you can’t log into your account

In the event that you think your YouTube account has been stolen and you cannot enter, you will have to follow the instructions to recover your account …

Before recovering your account, Google recommends that use the same computer, phone or tablet in which you usually log in, that you use the same browser as always and that you log in from the same place where you usually do it, be it work or your home or any other place from which you access.

Go to the Google website to recover your account

Enter your email

Click next

You will have to write the last password you remember

You will have to answer the questions you can and it is advisable not to skip any questions. In addition, in the next paragraphs we leave you some important tips when trying to recover your account.

Change the password once that Google allows you to do it. Bet on a strong password that you have not previously used.

Passwords and security responses

About passwords, Google recommends that you type the last one you remember. You may be asked for the last password, but you may not remember. In that case, write a previous one that you do remember and the more recent it is, the better it will be. If you don’t remember any of the exact passwords, write something that you think might look like or the best you can think of but don’t leave it blank when you get it back.

The same goes for security questions: if you don’t remember, write the best you can think of or try different ways to write a name or a city or the answer to be given. Test for diminutives, etc.

Other tips and tricks

It is also important that you add all the useful information you can to Google if it asks why you cannot access your YouTube account. In this case, it is important that you say that it has been violated and that it does not allow you access because someone has stolen your YouTube account or hacked. They also insist that if you ask yourself to enter an email address, you do so with one that you have added to your account. For example, an email address of recovery helps you, an alternative or a contact email address.

Protect your account

Once you have managed to recover your account, you must protect it so that it does not happen again. To do this, YouTube and Google recommend following these steps:

Go to your Google account dashboard

Look at the navigation panel on the left

Go to the “Security” option

Sign in to Google and add recovery options that will improve the privacy and security of your YouTube account in the future

Activate two-step verification

Check Gmail forwarding filters

There are other tips and steps you can follow that are basic in case your account has been stolen. It is essential that you do not give your data to anyone or your passwords. It is also essential that you follow other basic and obvious tips such as closing your Google or YouTube account if you access from a computer or device that is not yours. Be sure to remove the passwords once you finish using it.

Contact YouTube

Google has a YouTube Creator Support team that allows you to request help in case there is a problem with your account, beyond knowing all kinds of questions about platform policies, services, copyrights or solving or correcting errors that you have encountered along the way.

For this you can do it from the YouTube website itself:

Log in (if you can) and go to your account

Click on the Help icon

Look for the option “Need more help?”

Choose the section “Get assistance for creators”

Select the category of the problem you have in this case

Choose the option of “Email assistance”

Follow the directions and instructions to contact