what to do and how to fix it

Beware of Landscape Mode

Sometimes he Landscape mode it can generate the odd headache. And some users have reported that they were able to solve the problem simply changing the screen orientation. Therefore, if we suddenly observe a black screen when we use portrait mode, a possible solution is to try to return the screen to landscape mode (and vice versa).

Proximity sensor

Depending on how we hold our iPhone, it is possible that the screen darkens when we hold it on top. We must remember that it is in this area where the proximity sensor, so when we hold it in portrait mode, we may be blocking the proximity sensor.