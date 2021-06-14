What to do against the bite of the black fly, which is spreading through Spain?

Jun 14, 2021 at 8:04 AM CEST

The black fly has intensified its presence in Spain in recent years and that multiplies the inconvenience to the population, especially with the arrival of high temperatures. The number of people who come to the health services victims of the bite of this insect is increasing.

Unlike other insects, such as the tiger mosquito (which prefers stagnant water), the black fly is more comfortable in clean water. Rivers with aquatic plants are one of their favorite habitats.

But the increase in irrigated areas also favors the implantation of the black fly, which, far from being an invasive species, is indigenous, although its populations have increased considerably.

The doctor in Pharmacy and graduated in Human Nutrition and Dietetics and Optics Marián García, author of the blog boticariagarcia.com, explains that the black fly bite is actually a bite, since “they have a saw-shaped mouth, with which they make a wound in the skin in which they inoculate saliva, leaving as a reminder a central red point accompanied by inflammation & rdquor ;.

But “this saliva is not just any spit. It is designed to the millimeter and contains anesthetic, vasodilator, anticoagulant and antithrombin substances, which act like a smoke bomb: on the one hand, they ensure that the host does not feel pain at the time of the bite, but at the same time they prevent blood clotting and promote increased blood flow in the & rdquor; zone, adds García.

This anesthesia will not last long, since normally, at nightfall, it begins to hurt or itch, and can even cause edema.

What repellent to use to avoid being bitten?

Before talking about the advisable actions in case of suffering one (or several) bites, it is preferable to comment on what to do to avoid reaching that point. As always, prevention is the best solution.

“Like to keep their cousins, mosquitoes and tiger mosquitoes at bay, the use of DEET (diethyltoluamide) is recommended, “In this case at high concentrations, at least 45% or higher & rdquor ;. “The biocide citriodiol could also be effective at high concentrations & rdquor ;, adds the doctor.

There are many commercial brands to go to. As we can see, there is no specific product for this insect.

Beyond repellants, you have to “Avoid walking near river beds where black flies live in the early morning and afternoon, which are his favorites, and when we do, let it be with boots, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt & rdquor ;, he adds. Better if they are light colors to better observe the possible presence of insects on us.

What to do in case of a sting?

First, avoid scratching the wound, because it will only make things worse. In addition, the doctor advises “use ice to decrease inflammation & rdquor ;. Likewise, apart from using emollient creams or ointments, the use of anti-inflammatories, antihistamines or corticosteroids can be evaluated, depending on the symptoms and characteristics.

If allergic reactions are observed, especially in places other than the bite, such as swelling of the lips or difficulty swallowing, you should go to the emergency room.

The most positive factor about the black fly is that it does not usually transmit serious diseases. Only in countries far away from Spain can they become vectors of a parasite that causes the so-called river blindness.

Marián García points out that the most advisable methods to avoid the implantation of this plague in Spanish rivers are the biological controls of larvae using spores of the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis serotype israelensis. “It is a bioinsecticide that is ‘eaten’. Once inside the larva, it causes osmotic imbalances that break the wall of the intestine producing septicemia and causing death “, he explains.

In contrast, chemical controls using insecticides “are generally discouraged because they have limited efficacy and are not selective.”

