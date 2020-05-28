Since Windows 10 is with us, it is customary to wait for a new major update every six months. This means that possibly at some point you had to start from scratch, you had to format for any reason, or you are simply doing a new installation on a new or old computer (yours or someone else’s).

Personally, I do several clean installs a year, either by trying something, because I broke something by trying other things, because there is a new computer, or because someone asks me for help with their PC. In my case I have a well-established Windows 10 post-installation routine and sharing it may help some to have a better experience with the system.

1. Check for updates

It is the most basic thing, once the installation of the system is finished, the first thing I do is press the Windows key + I to select Update and security and click on that nice button to Search for updates. It is almost 100% sure that there will be something there, so better to do it sooner rather than later.

2. Choose folders to sync on OneDrive

As someone who formats a lot and uses more than one PC, most of my important files are backed up in the cloud. Windows 10 is perfectly integrated with OneDrive, and by default you have 5 GB free to store some things. For fidelity and other reasons I have 15 GB, and I use it mainly to back up documents and some images.

To make those folders sync automatically with OneDrive and also show the files in the Explorer, just go to the Settings of the app by clicking on the cloud icon in the Notification Area, select “More” and then open Setting.

In the next window select the tab Bill and then click on Choose folders. The folders you select there will be available in the “OneDrive” folder in Explorer, and it’s very useful if you had documents in one installation and want them to be exactly in the same place in another perfectly synchronized Windows 10 installation.

3. Delete unused apps from the Start menu and Windows

Out Satan … I mean, Candy Crush

The next thing is to get rid of the trash. Although there are some other tools to remove pre-installed apps from Windows 10, this is a process that I usually do manually.

Simply open the Start menu and right click on each tile of the app that I want to remove from there because it is a “suggestion” or uninstall because I never use and will never use. Most of the ones that annoy me usually appear directly there.

4. Install the apps I do use quickly

Winget from Windows Terminal

This is the slowest and most tedious process if you choose to go to the website of each program you use to download and install. In general too I usually avoid installing the versions that appear in the Microsoft Store for a very personal reason: then I can’t change the icon pinned to the bar.

Now in my case the new Windows 10 package manager has already become my favorite way to install apps, especially in a new installation. With Winget you only need to open a terminal and type “winget install steam” or “winget install microsoft edge” and in a few seconds everything is ready.

The wonderful Winstall website

Better yet, take advantage of Winstall to find all the apps you need, and then create and copy a script to install it all in batch with Winget automatically. It is too comfortable if you also wanted a graphical interface.

5. Configure my PowerToys

PowerToys configuration page

For me the new PowerToys are a mustAnd it is that you lose too much in Windows 10 if you do not take advantage of them. Already installed with Winget, step to configure them. Essential to me are mainly two:

Creating custom grids with Fancy Zones

With FancyZones You create custom grids to better organize your windows, it’s like Windows Snap but on steroids. What I do here is choose my own custom layout to take full advantage of my monitor length.

Launching things with PowerToys Run

With PowerToys Run I get an ultra powerful launcher that lets you not only run apps or search for documents, but is much faster than Windows 10 search or the start menu, let alone the results. The first thing I do is go to the PowerToys configuration and change its keyboard shortcut to ALT – Space bar.

6. Set up my Android with ‘Your phone’

The Your phone app showing the photos of my Android mobile

If you do not take advantage of all the integration of Windows 10 with Android, you’re losing a world. On my mobile I use the Microsoft launcher just to squeeze it more, so as soon as I start a Windows 10 installation for the first time, I immediately install and configure the Your phone app.

This leaves me See all mobile photos in Windows 10 instantly, make or receive calls, manage SMS, see Android notifications in Windows, continue working with a file from the mobile on the PC, synchronize quick notes, lists and tasks, control the music played on the mobile from the PC, and send files or links from one device to the other.

7. Activate Clipboard History

This is one of the absolute improvements that have been added to Windows 10 since it exists. It is simple but lethal. Clipboard History is activated from Setting > System > Clipboard, or the first time you press the shortcut Windows key + V.

What this does is store a history of everything you copy (including screenshots on the clipboard), and it gives you a list to choose what to paste when you press WIN + V instead of CTRL + V.

8. Customize appearance

This is not something that matters to everyone, but for me it is a must. Although customization in Windows 10 goes a long way, and is a long and long topic, after installing the first thing I do is “just” change colors, mouse pointer, desktop wallpaper and lock screen, and extra I remove the effects of transparency.

Blind people appreciate these colored pointers

You can do all that by going to Setting > Personalization and choosing your favorite options. If you go through the options Accessibility and you are going to Cursor and pointer You can also change the size and color of the mouse pointer and cursor.

9. Review applications at startup

After I have installed and configured most of my apps, it is a good time to review which apps and services decided to start Windows 10 without asking me first.

Just open Task Manager by pressing CTRL + SHIFT + ESC, click on More details and then go to the tab Start. From there you can see all the apps that start with the system and disable everything, or everything that you are 100% sure you don’t need. It is the easiest way to speed up Windows startup.

10. Miscellaneous

There are several other more specific things that I usually do to optimize my workflow. I recommend them, although obviously they are not for everyone. The first is that I always enable the Concentration assistant so that notifications don’t drown me. You do this by clicking on the notifications icon and looking for the quick setting:

The other is configure Print Screen key (PrtSc) to work with Microsoft’s cropping tool and automatically capture the screen. You do that by going to the Setting > Accessibility > Keyboard and checking the corresponding box:

Finally, I dedicate myself to hide notification area icons that I do not want to see there permanently, and that countless applications add. For this I do right click on the taskbar and select Taskbar settings.

In the configuration window I navigate until I find the option Select the icons that will appear on the taskbar and there I uncheck everything I don’t want to see. You can also enable or disable system icons.