Losing the smartphone is little less than a tragedy. And it is not exaggeration, but rather we are talking about losing a device to which we have entrusted a large amount of data and secrets. It is like losing the wallet with the cards, the DNI, and the camera, all in one. In it we have private images, bank details, contacts, friends, personal data, etc., a lot of personal information that can be misused or cause us economic harm if it falls into the hands of other people. And just thinking about it, the Truth is, you panic.

As the saying goes, “prevention is better than cure”, and in this case, it does not matter that it is a recently purchased smartphone or that we have been using it for two years. As the OCU, the Organization of Consumers and Users, Here are 6 safety tips to put into practice to prevent a disaster:

1- Request / keep the Invoice

Asking for an invoice when buying it or saving the one they have given us, according to the OCU, this serves us not only to assert the product warranty rights, but also to prove with your serial number that we are the owners of that terminal if necessary.

2- Record the IMEI

It is the unique fingerprint of each mobile phone, that is, the 15 number code that identifies you. It is shown on the packaging of the mobile and you can also know it pressing * # 06 #. Nothing better than knowing if we have to talk to the manufacturer, the operator or the Police in case of theft / loss

3- Use PIN, pattern and / or biometric systems

If the mobile brings these options, use them. Not just the classic PIN code and pattern unlock methodbut also biometric options like fingerprint reader, retina scanner, face scan, etc. Everything you do to make it difficult for a thief so that he cannot unlock the terminal and cannot use it.

4- Find my Device, from Google

If you have left your mobile somewhere or it has been stolen, With this app you can check the exact location of your phone on a map through the browser from a computer or other device. You only have to access here and log in with your Google user, or install the app on another phone or tablet and log in as a guest with your Google username and password. In addition to locating it, you can also do sound an alarm and even lock the screen with a password. Finally, there is the function of deleting all personal data from the phone and restoring the factory settings.

However, all of these options only work if the phone is turned on and has an Internet connection. Other manufacturers also include similar apps. What’s more, if you have a Samsung mobile, the integrated Find my mobile function It gives you the possibility to make a backup of the data before deleting it and prevents the mobile from being able to turn off with the screen locked, giving you extra time to find it before the battery runs out.

5- Activate Encryption

If you have an iPhone or Android 6.0 or higher, your data they are already encrypted. If not, go to Ajousts> Security> Encryption and put a password, PIN or pattern, which you must enter every time you turn on the phone. The encryption process takes about an hour, keep that in mind for the battery.

6- Backups

Sometimes what hurts the most is not losing the phone, but everything inside: contacts, photos, videos … backup from when to whenIt is a highly recommended practice. With Android mobiles, use your Google account to make the backup. If you have an iPhone, use iCloud and you won’t have to regret losing everything.