What to do about Phishing Emails

It is becoming more difficult to stay safe online. The majority of UK residents have internet accessMany people are now doing much more online than they ever did before. But cyber security threats are growing too – and phishing scams continue to prove prevalent.

Scams are used to trick people into giving sensitive or personal information. They’ve been around for decades through tactics like phone and letter scams, but the internet has created new possibilities. Phishing attacks are today the most popular cyber-attacks UK companies and charities reported.

That doesn’t mean you’re powerless against cyber threats. Here are five ways that you can prevent phishing scams from happening to your computer.

Look out for suspicious signs

While cybercriminals may be smarter than ever, many phishing schemes are still very obvious. Common giveaways include grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, or impersonal greetings like ‘Dear customer’.

It is possible that you will notice a different style or format in an email from the company/provider. Check the sender’s address looks legitimate, as this is a telltale sign.

Be thoughtful before clicking

There are many phishing schemes that include links to dangerous or fraudulent websites. While it’s totally fine to click on links on trusted websites, you should take more caution with links in random emails or direct messages.

You can find the address by hovering over any link. If you want to be totally safe, visit the company’s website directly instead of using a link.

Make use of a virtual private network, (VPN).

VPNs work well to conceal your identity and private information. VPNs can also be used to protect you online from scammy websites and pop-ups.

It can be overwhelming to decide which VPN you want, as there are many options. It can be difficult to choose the right VPN. Here are some suggestions Cyberghost vs surfshark Choose a VPN.

VPNs come in many different forms, with browser extensions or versions that are specific to your device. It is possible to Install a VPN extension free of charge for Google ChromeFor example,

Use only secure sites

Secure websites have ‘https’ instead of ‘http’ in their URL address. A lock symbol is used by many browsers to reinforce the status. Your browser may flag a site unsecure. You need to be cautious about sharing personal information such as credit card information.

You could check a website’s security certificate if you want to feel extra sure that it’s safe.

Use caution when sharing personal information

In conclusion, it is important to consider the privacy of any information that you post online. Is it reasonable for a website, email or message to ask for your personal information?

Most larger companies and providers will have telephone support if you’d prefer to speak to a real person instead.

Many things have been made easier by the internet. Follow these steps to prevent falling for a scam that aims to con you into giving up your personal information.