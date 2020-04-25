The virtual universe of Fortnite video game and the fury that arouses in young people, captured the attention of several entertainment stars to publicize their projects. In this case, the rapper Travis Scott is the protagonist of the new viral phenomenon that gathered millions of players at a concert, and in which he presented his new single.

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi teamed up to release “The Scotts”, the song released on the album “Astronomical”, in a series of five interactive shows that the American rapper will provide until April 25 and that 12.3 million players lived, according to official figures from Epic Games.

“Astronomical” It represents a whole experience inspired by the creations of Travis Scott, whose giant avatar appeared on a kind of festival stage that was actually much more.

Meteorites, visual effects, dancers, fire, psychedelia … ocean depths, outer space … All the technical resources and the fantasy that surrounds Fortnite with the music of Travis Scott as a necessary vehicle.

These live events within Fortnite are antecedent DJ Marshmello’s presentation, in February 2019, who gathered 10 million viewers in a concert with multiple songs and different special effects (anti-gravity, skydiving, etc.).

American rapper Travis Scott came to Fortnite.

And not only did music use the video game to promote itself, the cinema also saw the opportunity to reach young audiences. Within days of its premiere, in December 2019, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker He presented an exclusive trailer that was seen by three million people and thousands viralized it through streaming.

How to watch the Travis Scott concert

Travis Scott’s show and Astronomical experience can be followed live for free through the Fortnite video game. Epic recommends enter at least 30 minutes before of the established schedule.

In addition to the show, those who have attended any of the events Astroworld cyclone glider to receive and two in-game loading screens alluding to Travis Scott.

What time is the event

Argentina – Paraguay – Uruguay: 19: 00hrsMexico – Peru – Colombia – Panama – Ecuador: 17: 00hrsVenezuela – Bolivia – Chile: 18: 00hrsUnited States: 18: 00hrs (ET Zone) / 05: 00hrs (PST zone)Spain: Sunday, April 26 at 00: 00hrs

