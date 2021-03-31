What time is it going to be this Easter?

Holy Week has started in some areas of the Peninsula with a drier than normal character and with high temperatures widespread throughout the country that in Andalusia and Extremadura are even around 30º C and will take cities such as Seville, Oviedo, Cáceres or Valladolid to the brink of their historical records of maximums at this time of year.

But as of Friday, the entry of a storm in the southwest coming from the Canary Islands, it will leave instability and showers in practically the entire western half of the peninsula. At the same time, from Friday will be formed a small storm between the Balearic Islands and north africa that will destabilize the Mediterranean regions, as predicted by Meteored.

Holy Thursday: first rains

The storm will already be noticed on the first holiday, leaving rains and showers, generally scattered in the western third peninsular, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The instability will spread during the day to more areas of the North plateau and the western Cantabrian, with special abundance and intensity in Galicia and the west of the Central system. The haze will continue to be the protagonist, affecting visibility and leaving precipitation that could be accompanied by mud.

In the western half of the Peninsula daytime temperatures will drop, with special force in the southwest and Galicia. Nightfalls will also fall in the southwest, although they will remain high in the rest of the interior.

Good Friday of storms

On Friday, the advance of the storm will leave cloudy skies throughout the Peninsula except for the Mediterranean area and the middle and lower Ebro. According to the Aemet, occasional showers and storms, generally dispersed, are likely in Galicia, the Plateau and Betic systems, extending to the east, which in the afternoon will also affect the Iberian system, western Cantabrian and Pyrenees . At this point a second storm will have formed in the Mediterranean in North Africa.

Day and night temperatures will drop in Galicia, in the Cantabrian regions and the Castilian-Leon plateau, but it is not foreseeable that frosts will be registered.

Holy Saturday scrambled in the northeast

The storm will move towards the northeast of the Peninsula, where the stormy showers, although they may also be produced in the rest of the Cantabrian regions, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will tend to drop in the northeast, in the rest of the Mediterranean area and in the Cantabrian Sea; there will be no significant variations in the rest of Spain.

Unstable Resurrection Sunday

According to the Aemet, instability is likely to continue in the center and southeast third of the Peninsula, with daytime cloudiness in large areas and with occasional showers and storms in the Central and Iberian systems, Toledo mountains, east of the southern plateau and interior southeast. No rain is expected in the rest of the northern third, southern Extremadura, western Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will drop in the northern third and in the rest of the Mediterranean, and will tend to rise in other areas and will exceed 25 ºC in the Guadalquivir valley.