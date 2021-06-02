What time does the new Sailor Moon movie premiere? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

This Thursday, June 3, the two ‘Sailor Moon Eternal’ movies, the return of the iconic anime based on the manga by Naoko Takeuchi, which also marks the return of the saga to film production, being the first, in Japan, to be released in theaters since ‘Sailor Moon SuperS: The Miracle of the Hole of dreams’, back in 1995. Now, at what time will fans be able to enjoy this revival?

The two parts of ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal’ are based on the Dream arc from Takeuchi’s original manga, also serving as a kind of condensed fourth season of ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’, the reboot of the anime that began production in 2014.

‘Sailor Moon Eternal’ promises to bring together both 90s manga and anime lovers and those fans who represent the new generation of Sailors fans.

The two films, which were released in Japan two months apart (one on January 8 and one on February 11), will arrive simultaneously on Netflix.

Those fans of the series who reside in Mexico will have the two films available from one in the morning, according to the time zone of the Central Zone. Also at 1:00 a.m. it will arrive in El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala or Nicaragua. At two in the morning it will be available to the public residing in Peru, Ecuador, Panama and Colombia.

For those viewers in Venezuela, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the eastern United States, the two tapes will be available on Netflix from 03:00 hours.

For their part, those who want to see how the Sailor Scouts face the fearsome circus led by Mistress Zirconia and who live in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil (Brasilia and Sao Paulo time) can see the films from four in the morning. At midnight will be when they can be enjoyed in the western part of the United States.

Both the first and second parts of ‘Sailor Moon Eternal’ have been directed by Chiaki Kon and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. The Sailor Senshi will have to face not only Mistress Zirconia, but also her minions, the Amazon Trio and the Amazon Quartet; as well as the ultimate enemy of this bow, Queen Neherenia.

Source: Excelsior