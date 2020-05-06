Juan roman riquelme He decided to play his last six months as a footballer with the Argentines. In mid-2014, he left Mouth to play at the club where it started after they went down to the National B.

Claudio Borghi, the coach of La Paternal’s “Bug” at the time, recalled in CDF how the idea of ​​adding it to the campus arose. “Riquelme he was about to sign his contract in Mouth and I say to Luis Fernando Segura, who is the son of the club president: ‘I would like to see if Riquelme can come to Argentines‘”, start.

“We were in the second division. Riquelme It is a product of the lower divisions of Argentines, only he had not played in the club because he went very young to Mouth. Pretend that Riquelme come to Argentinos and to the second division it was crazy that very few believed that it could be done, “explained the”Bichi“

In this sense, he related how it was the night he proposed it, roasted in between. “Riquelme He is a very good host and always makes good roasts. He invited us to his house, we went with the President’s son and with my son. During the duration of the barbecue, we chatted about everything, football, history, and tactics. He is a great conversationalist, although he does not publicly demonstrate it, and he is very affectionate, “he said.

“Finishing the roast, I say: ‘Martian -Because I say Marciano-, what are you going to do? Because I want you to come to Argentines‘. And he says to me: ‘Gordo, if I don’t sign with Mouth on Friday on Monday I’m in Argentines‘. Leaving, Luis Fer asks me: ‘What did he tell you?’ ‘Simple, if you don’t sign with Mouth Friday Monday is in Argentines‘”he continued.

AND Borghi He completed: “His words were: ‘You are a jerk, this is not going to come.’ ‘Give me until Friday,’ I said. On Friday the 11th of the night he called me. Riquelme and he says, ‘What time do I have to be on Monday?’ When you see players of this quality you think that it is impossible for them to reach a club the way it did Riquelme. ‘Friday if I don’t sign for Mouth I’m in Argentineshe said and kept his word. So he came, was and ascended. “

After that semester, with promotion to First included, Riquelme decided to withdraw from the activity.

.