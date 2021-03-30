what this decision implies for the players

The rumors had been circulating for a little over a week, but there is already official confirmation: this summer the digital stores of PS3, PSP and PS Vita are closing. The web pages have already taken the first step, closing access. From the consoles it can be accessed until July 2, 2021 in the case of PS3 and PSP, and until August 27 in the PS Vita Store.

A news that is the definitive death certificate for all these consoles, although Sony has already guaranteed that any games previously purchased from the Store for these consoles will continue to be available. That is to say, from the Downloads menu of the three consoles you will be able to access the purchased titles again. The same will happen with movies and other digital content that have been purchased.

Games that have not yet been purchased and expansions and DLCs of games purchased and that have to be purchased separately in the Store are therefore out of the reach of users. And there is another aspect that is eliminated: the money without spending in the account, which can be invested in the PS4 and PS5 stores. A refund may be requested if you do not want to spend on the last two Sony consoles. Everything is explained in a Sony document where the company claims to want to guide its efforts in keeping the Stores of the two consoles still active.

Looking to the future vs. classic catalog

It is obvious that this decision further distances the policies regarding its games from Sony and Microsoft. Gone are the times when we had a pair of technically very even consoles, and what led us to one or another game option were a few exclusives counted, among a bunch of multiplatform games. This decision makes Sony’s intention very clear: to focus on today, which does not even imply its current console, whose takeoff is still compromised due to lack of stock.

The backward compatibility of Xbox consoles may not be perfect, but of course Sony’s policy pales in the face of Microsoft’s efforts to let you play hundreds of titles from its catalog: to begin with, you don’t have to pay multiple times for what was already purchased (a feature that Nintendo could learn a thing or two from); To continue, many of them receive a vitaminized boost in terms of graphics thanks to Smart Delivery, obviously maintaining their appearance, but adapting in part to the visual improvements of recent consoles. And with cloud play that makes games compatible with their PC equivalents.

In other words, this Sony decision is not so much a temporary issue linked to the maintenance of its digital stores (which in part, too), but something more related to business philosophy and how you see your games and what you are going to support. Sony will always give its full attention to the next exclusive Triple A, while Microsoft can continue to allow events like last Friday, announcing a hundred indie games that go on to fatten its digital store, while rumors of acquisitions of company catalogs The level of the recent EA deal keeps growing … because they are consistent.

And how does this affect the player? Undoubtedly, the devotee of the Playstation catalog fund is not especially addicted to the latest news you would be wise to take a tour of digital stores before they close for good. But beyond that, and despite the fact that Sony keeps inventions like PS Now alive (which still has improvements before it can be measured against other giants of the cloud game), the question that every player has to start asking is if you want to be more aware of the latest news or the possibility of recovering not so recent titles.