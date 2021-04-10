What things can we do again when the state of alarm ends on May 9?

Last Sunday, October 25, 2020, Royal Decree 926/2020, of October 25, was published in the Official State Gazette, declaring the state of alarm with measures to contain the contagion of Covid-19 in the situation pandemic. This state of alarm ends on May 9, for which the restrictions contemplated in it will be lifted.

In this way, they will be the autonomous communities which will have the competences related to the restrictions, within the framework of the Interterritorial Health Council, as happened when the first state of alarm declared on March 14 ended.

What things can be done?

Once the alarm state ends, those restrictions regulated in it will no longer be in force, that affect both mobility, leisure and nightlife.

First, the curfew included in article 5 of the aforementioned Royal Decree, which establishes that “during the period between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am” people may not circulate on the roads or spaces for public use, would be eliminated. Currently, some autonomous communities have changed this schedule to advance its start or delay its completion by a range of two hours.

Similarly, article 6 established the “limitation of entry and exit in the autonomous communities and cities with the Statute of Autonomy “. This restriction would also fall once the state of alarm is over, so you could travel between communities.

Finally, in article 7 it is limits the permanence of groups of people in public and private spaces, which is currently six people both indoors and outdoors. However, some communities have now reduced the number of people who can come together. A) Yes, This limitation would also not be in effect when the alarm state ends.