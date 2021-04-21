“What they have done with those posters is called inhumanity and hatred”

The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, has reproached the spokesperson in the Vox Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, for his continuous attacks on the group of unaccompanied minors (MENAS), ensuring that his speech is only based on “hate ”And“ inhumanity ”.

″ Tell me, do the MENA exist or do they not exist? ”Espinosa de los Monteros snapped, a question to which Calvo answered:“ What you have done with those posters, pointing out minors who come in terrible situations, having been objects of serious crimes, it is called inhumanity and hatred ”.

The far-right formation, within the framework of the election campaign of the next 4-M, spread false information with some images in which the message was read: “One MENA, 4,700 euros per month. YOUR GRANDMOTHER 426 euros of pension / month ”.

The data have already been denied, among others, by the Moroccan Association in Spain, which has called these statements a “hoax”. “Unaccompanied minors do not receive any monthly salary,” they say on their Twitter account.

“The item of 4,700 euros does not go to minors, but to expenses such as facilities or salaries of professionals who work in these centers, but to expenses such as facilities or salaries of professionals who work in these centers,” they say.

For its part, the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has already initiated investigation proceedings for an alleged hate crime against Vox due to the electoral poster installed in the Puerta del Sol.

Also, the Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination under the Ministry of Equality prepares a lawsuit against the formation of Santiago Abascal for inciting hatred with “electoral propaganda …

