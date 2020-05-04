You may not know them yet, but the Xiaomi Mi Points are a great tool for save some money on the purchase of your next mobile from the Chinese manufacturer. That is not the only advantage of participating in this interesting Xiaomi points program, an initiative of the company to make it easier for you to buy its products.

After revealing the best tricks for your Xiaomi phone, it is time to know what Xiaomi points are, how you can get them and what exactly they are for. In this comprehensive guide, We break down the Mi Points program so you can use them to your advantage. Let’s start!

What are Xiaomi Mi Points and how to get them

Xiaomi wanted recognize the work of those most committed buyers with its products, in addition to incentivizing and rewarding them for their purchases, when they decided to create the Mi Points program, an interesting initiative that you should know if you are a follower of the Chinese manufacturer.

Mi Points are points that you can get by doing certain activities linked to Xiaomi and then you can exchange for prizes, obviously also related to the company. To do this, you must first register on Mi, the Xiaomi website, to automatically be enrolled in the Xiaomi points program. If you already have a My Account, you should not do anything, you already belong to the My Points program.

As specified by Xiaomi on the Mi Point page, this loyalty program is available in Europe for citizens of Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. Anyone over the age of 18 can participate No problems being the holder of a personal My Account – it is not allowed to have more than 1-.

You can always know how many points you have in your account by entering the My Points section of the website or My Points Available in the My Store app. After learning that Mi Points is a Xiaomi points program that you can then exchange for prizes, it is time to know how you can get get them. The methods are as follows:

Register on mi.com – 50 points.

Download and log in to the My Store app – 30 points.

When buying on mi.com – 1 point for every euro spent taking into account the final price of the product purchased, with discount included. The user must have logged in with their account before completing the purchase on the Xiaomi website.

Sharing content on social networks – 5 points for each time you share product links from mi.com or the Mi Store app through your personal social media accounts. This method of earning points is limited to three times a month.

Post product review – 20 points for the publication of each opinion about a Xiaomi product on mi.com. As always, the user must be logged in to their account when posting. You can make several reviews of a product, but the company will only give you points for the first one, and as long as it complies with the Terms of Use of the web reviews section.

Accumulate fuel – Fuels are interactive buttons that Xiaomi can find within the Mi Store application. If you touch them, you can earn 10 points a day that will be added to your available balance. Attentive, because if you click for 7 days in a row you will be rewarded with 100 Mi Points.

Other forms – Xiaomi can launch temporary activities that help you earn points, so you should always pay attention to the latest initiatives of the brand, especially on its website and in its application.

As the company explains, Mi Points will be added to your account no later than 16 days after having carried out the activities corresponding, although the most normal thing will be to receive them earlier. In addition, you should know that if you return a purchased product, delete a review or delete a publication on your networks, Xiaomi may withdraw the points that you had obtained for it.

What are the Xiaomi Mi Points for?

We have already seen that there are several ways to get Xiaomi points, but what exactly are these for? Can you save yourself some money thanks to them? The answer is yes, Mi Points can be of great help when buying a product from the company, especially if you are looking for something in its wide catalog of mobiles.

The prizes available to redeem for points can be found in the My Points Center section of the application. If you enter coupons, you will see all the coupon redemptions that Xiaomi offers. By exchanging your points, you can get discount coupons of 5, 10, 20 and up to 50 euros in the next product you buy.

On its website, Xiaomi specifies that these coupons can be used with all the products and services offered in online sales, Although it reserves the right to exclude or suspend the use of coupons when purchasing certain products.

In addition to getting those coupons of up to 50 euros, you can also take advantage of other discounts on purchases thanks to Mi Points. In this case, you must have a minimum balance of 1,000 points in your account to be able to exchange them for a reduction in the final price of the product. Xiaomi clarifies that the exchange rate is as follows: 1 My Point = 0.01 Euro.

As long as you meet the requirement of a minimum of 1,000 points, you can exchange your entire balance for a discount when you go to make the purchase of your next mobile, for example. Finally, you should keep in mind that the validity of all Mi Points that are more than 12 months old will expire and therefore they will disappear from your account.

In addition, Xiaomi warns that there is the possibility that launch temporary redemption offers on your website or in the Mi Store app, so it is recommended that you be vigilant in order to use them. In short, Mi Points is a very interesting program that will help you save money if you are a regular buyer of this Chinese technology manufacturer.

