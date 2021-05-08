what they are, how to configure them and 21 incredible uses

Are NFC Tags Really Worth It? Find out what exactly they are and all the uses you can give them before buying one.

They aspire to be the gadget of the year, as large manufacturers such as Samsung and Apple have released their own models. Do you know what we are talking about? Yes, NFC tags, one of the many functions of NFC connectivity, in addition to the already known mobile payments. In this guide, we know what are NFC tags, how they work and 21 amazing uses that you can give them.

NFC is here to stay, and is already a very common feature in mobile phones. Therefore, we are going to delve into the world of NFC tags to tell you all about them, well, like NFC itself, they will be more and more popular in the market.

What are NFC tags

NFC tags are devices that can be configured so that perform certain functions automatically when read with a smartphone. These tags have an NFC chip inside, on which you can write to program certain tasks, such as activating the phone’s do not disturb mode or going directly to a website. By the way, it is worth mentioning that these small devices get mobile phone power who reads them.

The NFC chips present in the tags can be differentiated by their types, NTAG being the most common of them, but the most important characteristic is the memory capacity that have. From this specification, that is measured in bytes, the data that can be stored in them will depend. For example, this depends on whether you can store 100 or 400 character text, including URLs. It is also size important Well, the bigger they are, the greater the distance at which you can read them.

The best Android phones with NFC connection

NFC tags typically have a adhesive back so you can paste them before use. For example, you can stick them on the bedside table and configure them so that, just by bringing the mobile closer, it becomes silent before sleeping.

In short, they are useful devices that allow you save time by automating activities. Of course, when you buy a new one, it’s up to you to configure it, something that we are going to learn to do right now.

How to set up an NFC tag

Well, you bought an NFC tag to automate tasks with your smartphone, but how can you configure it? When you buy a tag with this connectivity, this it comes without information, completely blank so you’re the one you must write in it to tell you what to do when you read it on your mobile.

Fortunately, you don’t have to have advanced knowledge to do this, as there are free apps for android designed specifically for configuring NFC tags. The best NFC Tools, as it allows you to write text, links to web pages, email addresses, telephone numbers, addresses of an exact location, a configuration of the WiFi connection and even a GPS location on those labels

To do this, the first thing you should do is download the NFC Tools app on your smartphone, which obviously has to have an NFC chip. Once installed, open it and follow these steps:

Click on the tab “Write”.Tap on “Add a record” to start choosing the action to automate. Select whether to add text, URL, custom URL, a link from a specific search, a social media profile, a link to a video, file or app, an email address, to the tag. a contact, a phone number … Anyway, one of the many options available in NFC Tools.Configure the registration, in our case, by entering a URL. Click on “Validate” when you’re done, now click on the option “Write / X bytes” to write that action to the NFC tag. This same option informs you about the size of the action that you are going to write on the label, very useful to know if it will have space or not.Move the phone closer to the NFC tag to finish the process.

When you have finished the configuration, you will only have to put the NFC tag in place in which you are going to use it and bring your smartphone closer to it so that the programmed action is carried out automatically.

21 Incredible Uses For NFC Tags

As we anticipated at the beginning, the success of NFC tags lies in the multitude of uses that can be given to them. Here are many of them:

Before sleep: As we have mentioned, you can stick the NFC tag on the nightstand and configure it to put the phone in Do not disturb mode, and deactivate the mobile data and the WiFi connection. Thus, you will rest easy knowing that no one is going to interrupt your sweet dreams.Direct access to your social networks: If you want to spread your presence on the networks, you can configure that the reading of the NFC tag leads to your profiles on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.At work: On your work desk you can place a label with these characteristics so that when you arrive, put your smartphone on silence, activate the WiFi and open the apps you normally use, such as Word or Google Drive. Best apps to automate tasks on AndroidTo spread your contact: Instead of the typical contact cards, you can spread your personal data by adding all that information to an NFC tag. Thus, when in a business meeting you want to pass your contact to other people, they will only have to read it with their mobile.Quick connection to a WiFi network: Avoid having to always give the WiFi password to your guests by giving them a direct connection just by reading the NFC tag that you have in the living room.To send a preconfigured SMS: As we have seen in NFC Tools, you can record an SMS on an NFC tag to send it directly when bringing the terminal closer.Listen to your favorite music: you can put one of these labels in the bathroom to access your favorite playlist when you go to shower, for example.As a timer: Another option is to stick one of these NFC tags in the kitchen and take you directly to the timer. Thus, you can control the time of each process of a culinary recipe so that it comes out perfect.To transfer files: You can enter a series of files on the label that will be transferred to other users when they scan it with their mobile phones.

For cultural projects: NFC tags can be present in museums to enhance the visitor experience. For example, the Museum of London placed them next to some works so that its users could learn more about them.Direct access to navigation: You can write a specific location on an NFC tag to directly access the Google Maps navigation that takes you there.In the car: Your car can be a very interesting place to place an NFC tag, for example, you can program the activation of Bluetooth so that the mobile connects with the car system, the reproduction of your favorite music playlist and the opening of apps such as Android Car.To do sport: Other tasks that you can program on your NFC tag is opening the application to monitor your physical exercises and your motivational music playlist. Thus, if you place it at the entrance of the house, you can have everything you need on your mobile to do sports in a few seconds.Save private data: As we have seen, the NFC tag can hold contact information, telephone numbers, links to web pages and even text messages. Therefore, it can be a curious place to store private data that you will need in the future.Direct access to your business website: If you want to spread the presence of your business on the Internet, you can put an NFC tag in your establishments that leads directly to your website so that customers can learn more about it.How to transfer files via Bluetooth or NFC on AndroidRegister your arrival and departure from work: Placing an NFC tag on your work desk can also be used to record when you arrive and leave, and thus keep a record of your workday.Access to a restaurant menu: Like QR codes, NFC tags can quickly get you to a restaurant’s menu without having to have it on paper.Preconfigured call: Just as you can configure an SMS to send it directly by bringing the phone close to the NFC tag, you can schedule a call to a specific phone number.Identification in an event: NFC tags are also identification tools, so you can use them to identify yourself at events like concerts, for example.Connect to a Bluetooth device: with NFC Tools they can also program automatic connection to a Bluetooth device, for example a wireless speaker, just by joining the mobile phone and the tag.Activate airplane mode to study: You can also place an NFC tag on your desk to activate the airplane mode of your smartphone and thus be able to concentrate while you study.

Best NFC Tags You Can Buy

Well, we already know everything you need to know about the functions of NFC tags, so it only remains to know the best models you can buy. These are some of them, which you can find on Amazon.

50 Hicarer NTAG215 NFC Tags

This pack of 50 NFC tags are of the NTAG215 type and are made of waterproof PVC. In terms of size, they have a diameter of 25 mm and there is no lack of the adhesive back to stick them wherever you need it.

Know more: 50 NFC NTAG215 tags from Hicarer

45 NFC Tags NTAG213 by fongwah

Another option that you can turn to is this pack of 45 NFC tags manufactured by the fongwah brand. They are of category NTAG213, with 144-byte memory. In terms of their composition, they are made of waterproof aluminum, so they will continue to work even if they get wet.

Know more: 45 NFC Tags NTAG213 from fongwah

20 NFC Tags NTAG215 by YSSHUI

You can also equip yourself with the YSSHUI brand labels, which come in a pack of 20 units and are of the NTAG215 type. His memory is very wide, 504 bytes, and they are waterproof.

Know more: 20 NFC Tags NTAG215 from YSSHUI

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all