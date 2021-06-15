what they are and how to circulate …

If you do not know what are divided roundabouts and turboglorietas, the DGT explains their characteristics and the correct way to circulate through these types of intersections.

June 14, 2021 (09:25 CET)

There are several types of roundabouts on our roads DGT Image

Probably as a driver you have been able to come across a split roundabout or with a turbogloriet and they could raise doubts about how to circulate correctly through this type of intersection. Well, during the last hours the DGT has published in your official Twitter account a series of useful and practical tips to circulate safely in all types of existing roundabouts.

Before getting into the matter of how to ride safely in split roundabouts and turboglorietas, its essential characteristics should be explained in advance.

As explained by the DGT in its online magazine, unlike “conventional” roundabouts in which the direction of traffic is mandatory and circular, divided roundabouts have two sections, generally opposite, that connect directly through a central island, so that the traffic passes from one side to another and does not surround it. In the case of no signage, the general rule of priority to the right applies.

An illustrative example may be that of the image below, with a graphic showing a red car and a blue car. As shown in this image, “the red car can choose to turn directly to the left (from the left lane) or go around the island first. You must give way to the blue car, because it is on your right, but not to those who are approaching from your left. ” In the case of the other car, the blue one, “to turn left, I would have to do the racket to make the turn; for a change of direction, as the road is conditioned, it could do it directly through the main axis or, where appropriate, by going around the island. “

Unmarked split roundabout (Image: DGT)

The turboglorietas, as detailed by the DGT in its online magazine, they are a type of intersection with a special design which gives a twist to the conventional concept of a gazebo. On They govern the same rule: vehicles that circulate inside have priority over those that intend to access. But there are also certain differences between one and the other. The main one is that, In each lane of a ‘turbo’ roundabout, traffic is channeled towards different exits, in such a way that it is not possible to make the entire square through the outer lane. “During the approach to one of these roundabouts, it is essential to observe the signs to position yourself correctly before entering”, explains José María O’Mullony, head of the Road Training section of the DGT.

In the image below, there is an example that illustrates the situations that can occur in a turboglorieta. All motorists must be clear that the solid line should never be crossed and serves to guide the circular and avoid collisions. On the other hand, the cInner rail should be used to go straight, turn left, or to change direction. In the case of outside lane, this should be used to turn right or go straight. Likewise, before entering a turboglorieta, it is first essential to select the appropriate lane, since each of them leads to different exits. For all these reasons, it is also very important to look at the travel markings and the indicative panels that pre-signal where to go / circulate.

Turbogloriet example (Image: DGT)