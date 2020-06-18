This system is officially known as Machine Identification Code (MIC), although it is commonly called “yellow dots” These points are a watermark that laser printers include in the documents they print. The system was developed by Xerox and Canon in the mid-1980s, and its existence was discovered in 2004 after a news story came out that the Dutch authorities managed to catch money counterfeiters who had used Canon printers through “a hidden feature in the color laser printers ”.

The EFF created a list with the models of printers that print yellow dots

Subsequently, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) He asked the public for print samples to find patterns in the code and then decode it. This was how they managed to determine what those yellow dots meant, which are only visible with an intense light on the paper (if it is ultraviolet, better) and using a magnifying glass. If you don’t have a magnifying glass, you can print a document and then scan a small part of it at the highest resolution you can. Subsequently, the yellow channel can be increased to highlight those points.

The choice of yellow was not made lightly, since that color was chosen because it blends well with white and is difficult to see with the naked eye. The dots have a diameter of 0.1 mm and are separated from each other by 1 mm. Dot matrices are repeated several times throughout the paper, and on an A4 sheet they are repeated up to more than 100 times depending on the model.

The EFF published a list in 2015 that it then updated in 2017 (and has not updated again) with the models that they had detected using the yellow dots technique. According to the documents they had analyzed, all the major manufacturers of color laser printers reached an agreement with the government to introduce this tracking technology.

In 2017, the EFF updated the document alerting to the fact that printer manufacturers were now using other tracking mechanisms that don’t necessarily have to be the yellow dots. Therefore, the list includes printers that are known to print yellow dots or not, but they certainly use other tracking technology, such as including the dots within the text itself so that it is not easily visible to the human eye.

What information do the yellow dots contain?

As we see in the following image, we have a matrix of points of several rows and columns. The first columns indicate the time at which the document was printed. The latter indicate the date on which it was printed. In column 10 we find a point separator, and in the next four columns we have the serial number of the printer that printed the document (read the other way around). The last column has never been known what it consists of.

The dots indicate 0 and 1 like any binary code. Thus, as we see in the image, depending on the row where the point is, that number is added. For example, in the minutes, 32 + 16 + 2 is added to add 50, while the hour is 8 + 4 to add 12. In total, 127 can be formed as a number in each column.

Thus, knowing the date, time and serial number, it is easy to identify the person who printed the document, since you simply have to see where that model was sold, and where that person was by knowing the location of his phone.

Is it possible to skip the mechanism?

Luckily yes. In 2018, a group of researchers developed software to anonymize impressions and thus preserve privacy of those who make anonymous complaints, as well as activists or journalists. In the research, they analyzed the patterns of 106 printer models from 18 different manufacturers, and found four different ways to encode the information.

Knowing them, they developed “DEDA”, a tool available on GitHub that allows the documents to be anonymised by randomizing the points, filling part or all of the gaps in the matrices. This function preserves the privacy of the user, at the same time that it allows to know if for example a ticket has been printed with a normal and current printer when these points are present.

Thanks to this, cases like Reality Leigh Winner will not be repeated. This former NSA worker leaked an NSA document to the press by mailing a printed copy of her own. The Intercept released the scanned document to add truth to the information, including the small yellow watermarks that identified Winner.

Is this why the printer won’t let you print in black if there is no colored ink?

Unfortunately, laser and ink printers share the limitation that they do not let you print in black if a color cartridge is missing, being one of the most common problems in printers. This is because color is also used to achieve some richer shades of gray, although it is usually possible to avoid this using grayscale. However, it is very possible that this is one of the reasons why we cannot print without having all the cartridges in place, since without the yellow ink it is not possible to print the dots in that color so that they are camouflaged with the paper.

This type of steganography techniques are not the only ones that exist related to money, since for example all banknotes include the call “EURion constellation” This pattern of five rings representing the Orion constellation is detectable by all image editing software, such as Photoshop, which prevents importing an image if the presence of these points is detected.