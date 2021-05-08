what these terms mean (explained with examples)

Do you remember when you went to a store, bought a game and that’s it? What times. You would come home with your album, put it in the console and go to play. The complete game, without rare stories or micropayments, no skins, no dances, no new levels and no na ‘de na’. While it is true that there are still games that maintain that essence, it is no secret that things have changed a lot and that now the normal thing is to find F2P games that are P2W or P2F.

If those acronyms sound like a dishwasher model, don’t worry, because today we are going to see what it means for a game to be free to play (F2P), pay to win (P2W), pay to fast (P2F), pay to progress (P2Pro). ) or pay to play (P2Play), among other terms. Because not all F2P is P2W nor all P2F is P2W. We will accompany everything with examples to make it easier to identify the mechanics.

Play for free, pay to win, etc.

Let’s start at the beginning. A “premium game” is a game that costs money, which we must buy with constant and sound simoleons. This is the case of ‘The Witcher 3’, for example, a game that we buy and voila, we can play from beginning to end. Another thing is that then the content expansions, which may or may not be paid and are really optional.

Another case of “premium game” is ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘Battlefield V’. The difference from ‘The Witcher 3’ is that these games have microtransactions which, in this case, are strictly cosmetic. Some things can be unlocked by playing and uploading, but many others, such as skins, are unlocked with real money (which is usually exchanged for some type of premium currency in the game). That is, you can pay to have more things, but they do not have implications at the game level, they do not give an advantage. It is a cosmetic.

The usual trend in “premium games” is that: buy the full game and / or buy the full game and then be able to access microtransactions to unlock cosmetic items. The most normal thing is that history or single player games are of the first model, while online games tend more to the second.

Within the premium games there is an interesting model, which is pay to play or P2Play. Although it is literally translated as “pay to play” and could be understood as the model of ‘The Witcher 3’, it usually refers to a game as a subscription, see ‘World of Warcraft’. In these games, usually MMORPGs, You have to pay for the base game and, in addition, a monthly fee to access it. That does not mean that, in addition to these disbursements, there cannot be micropayments, usually of a cosmetic nature, or paid DLCs in the form of expansions.

The fact that a game is paid does not mean that it is exempt from microtransactions

Then we have free to play games which, as the name suggests, are free games. Unlike the “premium games”, accessing these games does not involve a down payment. This is the case of ‘League of Legends’, ‘Valorant’, ‘Clash of Clans’ and ‘Destiny 2’, for example. Obviously, being free games, they must earn money in another way, and for that there are different mechanics, such as buying cosmetic items, faster progress or things that, directly, give you an advantage over other players. So that:

Pay to win (P2W): A pay to win mechanic usually occurs in a free to play game in which the player can buy things, such as a very powerful weapon or a faster car that may or may not be available to non-paying players. In that way the player who pays has an advantage over the rest of the players, called “freemium”. A well-known example was the MMO “APB Reloaded”, which allowed you to buy high-end equipment for real money.

Pay to fast (P2F): A pay to fast mechanic is normally (though not exclusively) a free to play game in which the player can pay real money to advance faster. For all practical purposes, a player who does not pay could achieve the same as the one who pays by investing much more time. This is the case of ‘Clash of Clans’ (and the vast majority of mobile games) or ‘Genshin Impact’. You can spend your life collecting materials and leveling up, or you can pay to have all the characters first, level up the buildings or get materials. It is the most frequent model.

Pay to progress (P2Pro): it is a mechanic derived from pay to fast, only that usually temporary. A pay-to-progress mechanic can be an experience bonus or buy an item that makes you drop more loot for the next hour when you defeat enemies. One game that does this is ‘Black Desert Online’, which allows buy experience bonuses for the different skill points that, yes, only last a few hours or days.



Those are the mechanics. The problem is that many times the line that separates one from the other is blurred. For example, in ‘Clash of Clans’ or ‘Clash Royale’ a paying player will be much stronger than a free player and therefore more difficult to defeat, something that could be considered pay to win. In ‘Genshin Impact’, however, there is no PvP (player versus player), so those who pay will get better characters, better equipment and better times in the dungeons, but it is something that a player who dedicates himself body and soul to the game and do not want to pay you can also get in the long run. It’s a similar mechanic, but with different implications.

In any case, and luckily or unfortunately, these mechanics are optional. Except in very aggressive pay-to-win games, the most normal thing is that the player, with patience, tenacity and a long time, can achieve the same as those who are willing to go through the box. These players, by the way, are called “whales”.

This article is part of a weekly section by Jose García dedicated to approaching technology from a more relaxed, personal and informal point of view that we publish in Xataka every Saturday.