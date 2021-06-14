What the Yankees will do if they continue to lose in the majors

The Yankees New Yorkers would not go for Trevor Story or any other star in the MLB if they continue at this rate.

Things are getting worse in the Bronx, the Yankees they are moving further and further away from the Rays while the Blue Jays and Rays continue to play better and better.

This time there are no extended playoffs, only 4 teams per league are going to the playoffs of the MLB , that is, a total of 8 teams instead of 16 as in 2020.

If the Yankees look a long way off the leaderboard days before the trade deadline, Brian Cashman will start selling players on the exchange market.

Who are the candidate players to be traded?

Gary Sánchez Aroldis Chapman (He is in his last contract season) Luke Voit (He is in his last contract season) Corey Kluber (He is in his last contract season) Brett Gardner (He is in his last contract season, however he is very difficult to pass but not impossible) Roudge Odor (He is in his last season of contract) Wandy Peralta

They’re obviously not going to chase star players who are free agents at the end of the season, but rather hope that multiple shortstops are free agents at the end of the season like Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Corey Seager.