After Disney acquired the rights to the X-Men by buying Fox, all fans wonder when they will be introduced to the Marvel universe, and perhaps the second most important question is who will be in charge of bringing it to life. to these mutants. While it’s a question that might not get an official answer anytime soon, fans are already placing their bets, such as for the most famous and successful singer of recent years, this would look like Beyonce as Storm in the MCU and We accept that it would be a mistake not to hire her.

The singer is no stranger to movies, last year she lent her voice to play Nala in the animated production of ‘The Lion King’, but she also participated in ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’, ‘Dreamgirls’ and ‘Obsessed’. Now there is a rumor that the MCU wants her to participate in the sequel to ‘Black Panther’, something that started from the first installment, where it was said that she would participate in music.

Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp are the actresses who have played Ororo Munroe, but when entering the new era of Marvel it is normal to think of looking for a new actress for that role and in case she lacked options, this would be Beyonce as Storm in the MCU according to this illustration made since 2014 by Kevin Wada. The watercolor shows a mix between the incredible costumes that the singer wears on stage and the outfit that we are used to seeing in the character, without a doubt an incredible option.

The 70-time Grammy nominee recently participated in the graduation ceremony. ‘Dear Class of 2020’ where he gave an inspiring speech that was broadcast live on YouTube, which was organized by former President of the United States Barack Obama, which was broadcast on YouTube where important personalities such as Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, BTS, participated between many more.