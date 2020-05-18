Who best solves the problems? Are there differences between men and women? Is new technology affecting our intelligence? And what can you do to enhance it?

What do you gain and what do you lose with age? Is your smartphone making you stupid? Can you do something to maintain your mental abilities and even to improve them?

When it comes to measuring intelligence, there are many skills that come into play, from problem solving and skills related to spatial relationships, to emotional awareness and working memory.

But, no matter how you break it down, one thing is clear: intelligence matters.

People who do well on intelligence tests tend, on average, to live longer, age better, and are more likely to achieve academic and professional success.

The good news is that more and more research indicates that intelligence is not fixed.

Although until a few years ago it was believed that we were born with all the brain cells we would have, and that from the 5th decade of life everything was going downhill, Now we know it’s not true.

We are plastics

Technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) have allowed us to see inside living brains and observe how they function in ways that were not possible a decade ago.

This research has shed light on something scientists call “neuroplasticity“: The idea that our brains continue to change and that new brain cells grow and we continue to establish new brain connections throughout our lives.

.The brain is more plastic than previously thought.

Furthermore, we now know much more about the extent to which these changes are influenced by the world around us, and even by the decisions we make in our daily lives.

That presents us with the tantalizing possibility that we have more control about our brains and our cognitive ability than we believed.

This is why it is so important to understand how our intelligence works, what factors affect it and how it can be improved.

Testing

With that in mind, in January 2020, the BBC published an intelligence test devised with Dr. Adam Hampshire of Imperial College London on its online site. and invited the public to participate.

And the public responded… and continues to respond: more than a quarter of a million people They answered some questions about themselves and then were tested, with activities that sometimes look like games.

“This is a phenomenal number of people!” Exclaimed Hampshire. “It is the equivalent of about 125,000 hours of testing, or over 14 years.”

These figures provide insight into how different types of human intelligence are related to variables such as lifestyle, personality and, particularly unique in this study, the use of technology.

. Scientists at Imperial College London are measuring performance in different aspects of intelligence that relate to specific brain systems.

The more than 250,000 responses that arrived – making this test the largest of its kind – and those that will continue to arrive will contribute to important scientific research, which will help scientists from the Brain Science Department from Imperial College London to understand how our behavior and lifestyle are affecting our intelligence.

With data collected so far, the test has revealed some unexpected findings.

Before telling you, a few points to keep in mind:

This not an IQ testSince scientists are measuring performance in different aspects of intelligence that relate to specific brain systems.

The public that responded is overwhelmingly British.

Who is better at solving problems?

BBCThis is one of the tests: you have to create the shape that is on the right in gray, eliminating sections of those that appear in colors on the left. If you remove one below and a void remains, the one above it falls.

When it comes to problem solving skills, we found that those who said they liked eating fruits and vegetables performed better on this test.

Of course, it is not yet known if fruits and vegetables make us smarter or if smarter people simply choose to eat healthy meals.

But the most important factor affecting problem solving ability was age.

BBC

Aging can bring wisdom, but unfortunately it doesn’t make you sharper. Twentysomethings performed best on this aspect of the test, and scores decreased dramatically in older participants.

Furthermore, we found that working memory, spatial intelligence, and attention peaked at around age 20 and declined after that.

And it is that, with the passing of the years, our brains literally begin to work at an increasingly slower pace.

When it comes to intelligence, the size of the brain does not seem to be a definitive factor

Apparently, individuals who have more Gray matter they have a slightly higher cognitive capacity.

But research shows that white matter it is crucial for speed of thought. It is the one that houses all the connections between the brain areas.

Called neural pathways and each of us has hundreds of millions of them in the brain; if you put only yours together, they would go around the world 4 times.

They are isolated by a fatty substance called myelin.

.Like any machine: Over time, it rusts.

All this was explained to us by Dr. Simon Cox, one of the experts at the University of Edinburgh, who have been studying thousands of brains and found that one of the characteristics of the brains of intelligent people are better connections.

Processing speed depends on how well insulated those connections are.

As we age, that layer of myelin thins and communication between neurons slows downBecause signals are not transmitted as smoothly or as quickly and there may be interference from neighboring connections, explains Professor Alan Gow of Heriot-Watt University.

“Another process we notice is called atrophy, the general shrinking of the brain’s volume as we age.”

Nothing to do?

Probably yes. Look how different the brain mass is between the two people that appear in this image that Gow brought us. They are both the same age.

BBD Two brains of people of the same age: the brain of the one on the left has shrunk further.

“It does not seem to be inevitable: the level of atrophy and damage in the white matter varies between people. What we want to understand is what are the factors in lifestyle or behavior that make the difference. ”

A track it may be hidden precisely in IQ tests.

Despite being frequently criticized, one of their advantages is that they have been done for a long time, so they reveal changes, such as the IQ of British children has increased so much since 1938 that they have had to recalibrate tests more than one time.

The reason? There is a lot of debate about it, because so much has changed: better food, better education.

But there is an intriguing detail. Throughout the 20th century, there was nothing but increase. At the turn of the 19th century, in many places the curve was frozen and in some it began to decline.

One study in particular in Norway which shows that have lost 7 IQ points per generationamong those born after 1975.

No one yet knows why.

.There is something we know has changed …

What we do know is that there has been a great change in our lifestyle in the last decades.

What is technology doing to us?

Our scientists were particularly interested in the impact our increasing use of technology is having on memory, spatial skills, and other areas of cognition.

We asked people to tell us what devices they use, what they do with them, and how often they do it.

We analyze aspects such as internet search, the use of social networks, online gambling and online shopping.

For our surpriseThere was no clear link between intellectual ability and the type of technology used or the amount of time spent on it.

Except in one area …

The more time people spend playing computer games, the better their scores on spatial working memory tests (your ability to remember where things are, such as car keys), attention, and verbal reasoning.

In this case, the effective age was not taken into account, so it is not about young and old, but a very clear link to the game.

BBC Among the participants in the spatial working memory test, the highest score was for those who spent the most time playing computer games.

One of our most surprising findings was that games can really improve one of the key components of intelligence: working memory, the ability to temporarily keep information active for use in different cognitive activities such as understanding or thinking.

“Anyone who has gone somewhere to do something and has forgotten what it was for when they arrive knows what we are talking about,” says Dr. Louise Nicholls of Strathclyde University.

It was notable that people who played computer games scored better on those tests than those who did mind training, indicating that those games may be a more valuable hobby for those who want to improve their cognitive skills.

It should be noted that controlled studies on the positive relationship between the amount of play and that aspect of intelligence have yielded results consistent with that of the BBC, Nicholls said.

Does it matter which game?

“The most reliable results speak particularly of high-action video games, those that involve navigating in different environments, finding visual objectives and making quick decisions. But even even space puzzle games, like Tetris, are beneficial. ”

“However, we need to do more research, for example on what is the optimal number of hours of play, because sometimes the hobby affects the hours of sleep and exercise, and is no longer a benefit,” emphasizes the doctor.

Mental networks

There was another strong… disturbing link, and it was between those who use the internet excessively and obsessively (for example, repeatedly checking smartphones in bed) and those who feel anxious and stressed. That was particularly noticeable among the younger ones.

BBCLhe yellow line shows how “internet addiction” is more common among young people … nothing surprising. The worrying thing is that the blue line shows the level of anxiety of the participants, and it is very similar.

It is one of the clearest proofs so far that overuse of technology can have a negative impact on mental health.

Although that link has never been found on such a large scale, “there is a lot of research indicating that excessive internet use is associated with poor mental health, particularly in teens and young people,” said Dr. Lee Smith of Anglia Ruskin University.

“It is partly because networks sometimes encourage comparisons with impossible goals. Furthermore, they allow us to quantify our social success. Those two things may be increasing stress levels. “

So spending less time on social media is better for mental health.

Bad news for the lazy

There is intriguing evidence of something else we can do to maximize our brain power.

Apparently being strong and fit is good for the brain.

At the University of South Wales, they have been doing Stroop tests before, during, and after people exercise. Stroop tests evaluate how soon our brain processes a discordance in the information.

It’s simpler than it sounds: As volunteers pedal an exercise bike, they see words appear on a screen.

They are color names, only they are in another color -the word “green”, written in red letters-, and they have to press a button of the color that says the word.

BBC Even if it is written in pink, you have to answer “blue”.

“We have found that cognitive function –mental agility- improves while you are exercising“Said Dr. Damien Bailey.

“We know that as more blood is reaching the brain – more fuel: oxygen and glucose – there is more support for various areas of cognitive function.”

That happens thanks to a trick of our bodies.

Exercise increases the levels of nitrogen oxide in the blood, a chemical that relaxes blood vessels and facilitates blood flow.

But in addition, exercise helps the brain by increasing the amount of Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor, or FNDC, which is a kind of fertilizer for neurons.

“If you are producing and developing more brain cells and connections, decision making, memory, reasoning … everything improves.”

According to research from the University of South Wales, the more intensely you exercise the better, but even a vigorous walk doubles the amounts of these chemicals in the brain.

How does gender affect us?

One of our tests looked at people’s ability to correctly read emotions on a variety of faces.

We found that those who performed better on this emotional intelligence test have brothers and / or sisters, and also those who share their lives with cats and / or dogs.

Although there is no general difference in intelligence between different genders, when it comes to our emotional intelligence, women scored better than men and those who identified as ‘other’.

BBC

In the spatial ability and problem solving tests, men scored better than women and the others.

It must be underlined that the differences were small, and there is much debate about whether they are mainly due to nature or nurture.

A recent analysis of many different studies concluded that differences in spatial capacity tend to appear at school age, suggesting that they are largely the result of social pressure and its impact on things like toy selection.

Several studies show that stereotypes clearly continue to exist and that they can have a significant effect on certain intelligence tests.

Can anything be done to counteract its effects?

BBC

“There is a very good study in which they took a group of girls whose spatial skills were not as good and encouraged them to play Tetris intensely for three months,” says neuroscientist Gina Rippon.

“The parts of the brain that underpin spatial performance changed subtly.” Regions of the crust became thicker and other parts more active.

“So we can show how a specific part and function of the brain can respond to training and change behaviors. ”

Perhaps men can also reverse their deficiencies in emotional intelligence.

And what happens as we age?

The people who scored better on verbal intelligence were the ones who read a lot. Those who eat more fruits and vegetables also had good results.

This was one of the cognitive skills most affected by lifestyle..

And the most interesting thing was how verbal skills vary according to age.

While all other cognitive skills decreased with age, verbal ability increased dramatically, reaching its peak at 70 and 80 years!

BBC

This peak that extends into the 70s and 80s is an interesting new find. Previous studies had found that the top was reached in the 1950s and 1960s and then declined.

“Verbal ability is an example of crystallized intelligence,” explains Dr. Smith, “the skills that we accumulate through learning and experience, which we continue to develop and can retain until old age.”

And in Scotland they have a clue how can we make sure that it is.

On Wednesday, June 4, 1947, children ages 10 and 11 who went to school across the country had an intelligence test. Decades later, academics from the University of Edinburgh found them in the archives.

Excited, they looked for those children –now 70 years old– so they could do the same exam again, with the idea of ​​analyzing the results and looking for the keys to successful aging.

So it was.

BBC A group of children who took the test in 1947 did it again 6 decades later. Some did better in old age than as children.

Professor Ian Dearry compared the results and, to understand why some people’s brains had aged better than others, he subjected them to other tests, including genetic profiles and detailed questionnaires about their lifestyles.

“There is a small contribution from certain genetic factors but the biggest is lifestyle,” says Dearry.

Their research showed that those who were consistently physically and mentally active had better reasoning skills. That’s also true of those who learned another language..

“There is certainly increasing evidence that learning or engaging in something new helps to reinforce or create new connections. In fact, learning another language at any age can be beneficial, ”says Alan Gow.

After reviewing so many studies, what would be your main advice to keep your brain young?

“Physical activity is the one that consistently appears to be the most beneficial, but we must not forget social connections: not being alone is important for mental health.”

Before we leave, it is worth remembering that there are things that these types of tests cannot measure, such as the personality.

And the most important personality characteristic in this context is dedication. Studies indicate that it can make up for any deficiency.

So to exercise while playing a video game in Russian on the computer!

